Quipt Adds 15,000 Active Patients With Closing of Strategic Acquisition Within a Metro Hub of Missouri

CINCINNATI, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quipt Home Medical Corp. (“ Quipt ” or the “ Company ”) (NASDAQ:QIPT; TSXV:QIPT), a U.S. based leader in the home medical equipment industry, focused on end-to-end respiratory care, is pleased to announce that it has recently acquired a business with operations in Missouri, reporting unaudited trailing 12-month annual revenues of approximately $5.5 million, and Adjusted EBITDA (defined below) of $1.1 million expected, post integration. As a reminder all figures stated are in USD.

The acquisition adds three locations, 15,000 active patients, 1,500 unique referring physicians, important insurance contracts and decades of operating experience, with an over 40-year operating track record in the markets served. The acquisition provides Quipt the ability to quickly expand on the recently acquired business in Missouri and gives meaningful exposure to a major U.S. city. The business has a diverse payor mix and traditional durable medical equipment product mix.

The Company is pleased to share the following updated metrics for the Company on a consolidated basis taking into consideration the three businesses recently acquired (including the acquisition disclosed herein):

145,000 current active patients;

18,500 referring physicians; and

60 locations across 15 U.S. States.



Under the terms of the definitive purchase agreement, Quipt acquired the business for approximately $2.25 million in cash. It is expected that the acquisition will increase Quipt’s annual revenues by approximately $5.5 million and, post integration, increase Quipt’s Adjusted EBITDA (as defined below) by $1.1 million.

Management Commentary

“We continue to focus on strategic acquisitions that help to build our footprint across the United States. The addition of 15,000 patients and 1,500 referring physicians significantly strengthens our overall interconnected healthcare network and the fast-paced expansion in Missouri will serve as a foundation for other new states, where we can grow through economical bolt-on acquisitions that provide us important insurance contracts,” said Greg Crawford, Chairman and CEO of Quipt. “Our continued dedication to superior patient care is helping us build market share across our geographies and we are excited to continue filling in the map. As we look at the last 90 days, not only have we accomplished a major milestone of listing on NASDAQ, but we have also completed four acquisitions with combined revenue of over $11 million, expanding us into four new states.