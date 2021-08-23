Brixton Metals Intercepts Visible Gold in Multiple Drill Holes at the Trapper Gold Target

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brixton Metals Corporation (TSX: BBB, OTCQB: BBBXF) (the “ Company ” or “ Brixton ”) is pleased to announce the discovery of 12 visible gold intercepts in 6 of its first 8 drill holes during its maiden Trapper Gold drilling campaign. The visible gold is present along a 550m strike length and for 200m down dip. Mineralization remains open and includes numerous near surface gold intercepts. The Trapper Gold Target is one of fourteen prospective zones at Brixton’s Thorn Project, located in Northwestern British Columbia, Canada.

Click here for Figure 2. Visible Gold Occurrences in Diamond Drilling at the Trapper Gold Target:

https://brixtonmetals.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/Figure-2_23Aug202 ...

Gary R. Thompson, President and CEO, stated, “The discovery of visible gold in drilling is obviously exciting for us. We knew that VG was present in the few historic holes in the area that we relogged early in the season, but it is encouraging to see the broad distribution of gold along strike and at depth. The gold mineralization is present in both the diorite and volcanic units, is hosted in multiple vein generations and is finely disseminated in the host rock. The multi-phase nature of mineralization is a very positive indicator. Further characterization of the Trapper Gold Target will utilize the geochemical, structural, and diamond drilling data obtained in 2021.”

Click here for Figure 3. Photos of Visible Gold in 2021 Diamond Drill Holes:

https://brixtonmetals.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/Figure-3_23Aug202 ...

Click here for Figure 4. Photos of Visible Gold in 2021 Diamond Drill Holes:

https://brixtonmetals.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/Figure-4_23Aug202 ...

Table 1. Visible Gold intercepts from the Trapper Gold drilling program.

Hole ID Depth (m) Vein Style Host Lithology TG-11-011 (historic) 107.14 Carbonate-Pyrite Stockwork Lapilli Tuff TG-11-038 (historic) 136.73 Quartz-Carbonate Pyrite Breccia Lapilli Tuff TG-11-040 (historic) 100.50 Base Metal Sulfide Vein Lapilli Tuff TG-11-040 (historic) 137.93 Sulfosalt Vein Lapilli Tuff THN21-185 11.91 Base Metal Sulfide Vein Diorite THN21-186 50.05 Sulfosalt Vein Diorite THN21-186 60.83 Pyrite-Carbonate-Sulfosalt Vein Diorite THN21-186 109.50 Pyrite-Carbonate-Sulfosalt Vein Diorite THN21-186 111.31 Pyrite-Carbonate-Sulfosalt Vein Diorite THN21-186 166.23 Disseminated with Base Metal Sulfides Diorite THN21-186 179.14 Pyrite-Carbonate-Bornite-Sulfosalt Vein Lapilli Tuff THN21-187 5.27 Pyrite-Base Metal Sulfide Vein Lapilli Tuff THN21-187 30.97 Sulfosalt-Base Metal Sulfide Vein Diorite THN21-187 32.95 Sulfosalt-Base Metal Sulfide Vein Diorite THN21-187 41.33 Pyrite-Sulfosalt-Base Metal Sulfide Vein Diorite THN21-189 114.57 Carbonate Veinlet Lapilli Tuff THN21-191 173.10 Sheeted Quartz-Carbonate Base Metal Sulfide Veins Lapilli Tuff THN21-192 32.70 Pyrite-Base Metal Sulfide Vein Lapilli Tuff

Christina Anstey, Vice President of Exploration, stated, “The Trapper Gold Target has significantly progressed since the acquisition of the property in 2020. The Mobile MT survey completed earlier this season identified a large, deep seated resistivity anomaly immediately north of our current drilling. In 2021, we have completed systematic soil and rock sampling in this previously unexplored area. The visible gold and the occurrence of bornite associated with the geophysical anomaly indicate the potential existence of a large-scale, linked porphyry-epithermal system that may be related to the Chivas Target, located along trend to the northwest. Additional age dating work is also planned for this season, to better understand the timing of mineralizing events at the Camp Creek Porphyry, West Copper, Chivas, Trapper Gold, and Metla Targets.”

As stated in the July 26th, 2021 news release, Brixton contracted Expert Geophysics Limited to carry out 1072-line kilometers of Airborne Magnetic and Mobile Magnetotelluric (Mobile MT or MMT) geophysical surveys covering the Trapper Gold, Camp Creek Porphyry, Outlaw Gold, and West Copper Targets. The results of the Mobile MT identified a large resistivity feature coincident with the Trapper Gold Target that extends beyond 2km depth. Brixton’s maiden drill program is currently drilling this feature.

Click here for Figure 5. Plan View of Trapper Mobile MT Survey and Diamond Drilling:

https://brixtonmetals.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/Figure-5_23Aug202 ...

Click here for Figure 6. Mobile MT East-West Section View of the Trapper Target Looking North:

https://brixtonmetals.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/Figure-6_23Aug202 ...

During the 2021 field exploration program 342 rock samples were collected at the Trapper Gold Target where several new zones of gold and copper mineralization were identified. Additionally, 394 soil samples were collected over the deep seated geophysical anomaly identified by the Mobile MT survey. Assay results are pending at the time of this news release. The Company has constructed five drill pads at the Trapper Gold Target thus far, with mulitple holes being drilled from each pad location.

Click here for Figure 7. Plan View of Drill Collars, Rock and Soil Samples at the Trapper Gold Target:

https://brixtonmetals.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/Figure-7_23Aug202 ...

Trapper Gold Target

The Trapper Gold Target is located approximately 8km southeast of the Camp Creek Porphyry Target. The Trapper Gold Target represents a volcanic and intrusive hosted gold occurrence where soil and rock sampling have identified a multi-kilometer long northwest trending gold anomaly. Rock sampling in 2020 identified a new area along Inlaw Creek that returned high-grade gold values, including ten samples with values ranging from 6.0 g/t Au to 47.0 g/t Au. Forty-two drill holes totaling 8,581m were drilled at the Trapper Gold Target in 2011 by the previous operator which generated encouraging gold results as both narrow high-grade and broad low-grade intervals.

Mr. Gary R. Thompson, P.Geo., the Chairman, CEO, and President for the Company who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 has reviewed and approved the technical information in this press release.

About Brixton Metals Corporation

Brixton is a Canadian exploration and development company focused on the advancement of its mining projects toward feasibility. Brixton wholly owns four exploration projects, the Thorn copper-gold-silver Project and the Atlin Goldfields Project located in NW BC, the Langis-HudBay silver-cobalt Project in Ontario, and the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper Project in NW Montana, USA – now under option to High Power Exploration (Ivanhoe Electric). Brixton Metals Corporation shares trade on the TSX-V under the ticker symbol BBB, and on the OTCQB under the ticker symbol BBBXF. For more information about Brixton, please visit our website at www.brixtonmetals.com .

