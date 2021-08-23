Group Ten Metals Signs Binding Letter of Intent on the Black Lake-Drayton Gold Project in Ontario, Canada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2021 / Group Ten Metals Inc. (TSX.V:PGE | OTCQB:PGEZF; FSE:5D32) (the "Company" or "Group Ten") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding Letter of Intent (the "LOI") with Heritage Mining Ltd. …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2021 / Group Ten Metals Inc. (TSX.V:PGE | OTCQB:PGEZF; FSE:5D32) (the "Company" or "Group Ten") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding Letter of Intent (the "LOI") with Heritage Mining Ltd. ("Heritage") whereby, subject to the earn-in requirements specified therein, Heritage can acquire up to a 90% interest in Group Ten's Black Lake-Drayton gold project (the "Property") in Ontario, Canada. Terms of the Agreement per the LOI