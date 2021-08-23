Group Ten Metals Signs Binding Letter of Intent on the Black Lake-Drayton Gold Project in Ontario, Canada
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2021 / Group Ten Metals Inc. (TSX.V:PGE | OTCQB:PGEZF; FSE:5D32) (the "Company" or "Group Ten") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding Letter of Intent (the "LOI") with Heritage Mining Ltd. ("Heritage") whereby, subject to the earn-in requirements specified therein, Heritage can acquire up to a 90% interest in Group Ten's Black Lake-Drayton gold project (the "Property") in Ontario, Canada.
Terms of the Agreement per the LOI
Under the terms of the binding LOI, Heritage may acquire a 90% undivided interest in the Property by making payments totaling 7.2 million shares and CAD $320,000 in cash to Group Ten, completing exploration and development work totaling CAD $5 million on the Property, granting Group Ten a 10% carried interest in the Property through completion of a feasibility study, and completing other requirements including potential success-based discovery payments, as detailed below:
- Heritage is required to pay a CAD $20,000 cash payment to Group Ten within three (3) business days of executing the LOI, and the LOI is exclusive and binding on the parties for a period of 60 days to allow for completion of the definitive agreement (the "Agreement").
- Heritage shall issue 2,800,000 shares to Group Ten within three (3) business days of execution of the Agreement.
- Heritage may earn a 51% interest (the "First Option") in the Property by completing the following on or before the third anniversary of the "Agreement:
- Issuing an additional 3.3 million shares to Group Ten;
- Completing cash payments totaling CAD $300,000; and
- Completing exploration work totaling CAD $2.5 million.
- Upon completion of the First Option, Heritage may earn an additional 39% ownership interest in the Property (the "Second Option") for a cumulative 90% interest by completion of the following on
or before the fourth anniversary of the Agreement:
- Issuing an additional 1.1 million shares to Group Ten; and
- Completing additional exploration work totaling CAD $2.5 million.
In addition, the LOI provides the following:
