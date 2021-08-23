checkAd

Group Ten Metals Signs Binding Letter of Intent on the Black Lake-Drayton Gold Project in Ontario, Canada

Autor: Accesswire
23.08.2021, 14:00  |  46   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2021 / Group Ten Metals Inc. (TSX.V:PGE | OTCQB:PGEZF; FSE:5D32) (the "Company" or "Group Ten") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding Letter of Intent (the "LOI") with Heritage Mining Ltd. …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2021 / Group Ten Metals Inc. (TSX.V:PGE | OTCQB:PGEZF; FSE:5D32) (the "Company" or "Group Ten") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding Letter of Intent (the "LOI") with Heritage Mining Ltd. ("Heritage") whereby, subject to the earn-in requirements specified therein, Heritage can acquire up to a 90% interest in Group Ten's Black Lake-Drayton gold project (the "Property") in Ontario, Canada.

Terms of the Agreement per the LOI

Under the terms of the binding LOI, Heritage may acquire a 90% undivided interest in the Property by making payments totaling 7.2 million shares and CAD $320,000 in cash to Group Ten, completing exploration and development work totaling CAD $5 million on the Property, granting Group Ten a 10% carried interest in the Property through completion of a feasibility study, and completing other requirements including potential success-based discovery payments, as detailed below:

  • Heritage is required to pay a CAD $20,000 cash payment to Group Ten within three (3) business days of executing the LOI, and the LOI is exclusive and binding on the parties for a period of 60 days to allow for completion of the definitive agreement (the "Agreement").
  • Heritage shall issue 2,800,000 shares to Group Ten within three (3) business days of execution of the Agreement.
  • Heritage may earn a 51% interest (the "First Option") in the Property by completing the following on or before the third anniversary of the "Agreement:
    • Issuing an additional 3.3 million shares to Group Ten;
    • Completing cash payments totaling CAD $300,000; and
    • Completing exploration work totaling CAD $2.5 million.
  • Upon completion of the First Option, Heritage may earn an additional 39% ownership interest in the Property (the "Second Option") for a cumulative 90% interest by completion of the following on or before the fourth anniversary of the Agreement:
    • Issuing an additional 1.1 million shares to Group Ten; and
    • Completing additional exploration work totaling CAD $2.5 million.

In addition, the LOI provides the following:

Seite 1 von 5
Group Ten Metals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Group Ten Metals Neubeginn!?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Group Ten Metals Signs Binding Letter of Intent on the Black Lake-Drayton Gold Project in Ontario, Canada VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2021 / Group Ten Metals Inc. (TSX.V:PGE | OTCQB:PGEZF; FSE:5D32) (the "Company" or "Group Ten") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding Letter of Intent (the "LOI") with Heritage Mining Ltd. …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
RedHill Announces Two New U.S. Patents
Liberty Financial Helping Businesses Get Ahead This New Financial Year
Deep Green Waste & Recycling (DGWR) CEO Provides Blueprint of Acquisition Strategy in Audio ...
i3 Energy PLC Announces Closing of Previously Announced Acquisition
SEG Announces 2021 Interim Results Stable and Orderly Production and Operation Revenue and Profit ...
SPI Energy's Phoenix Motorcars Expands R&D and Production Capabilities with Move to Larger Facility ...
Alteration Study at Blackdome Identifies Significant Exploration Potential
Condor Gold Plc Announces the Appointment of John Seaberg as Chief Financial Officer
SUIC and Partner Sinoway International Team Up with Strong and Experienced Professionals, Bankers ...
Mawson Summarizes Successful 2021 Drilling at Rajapalot, Finland
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Linde to Supply Green Hydrogen to the Semiconductor Industry
Inc. 5000 Names WeShield, an Optec International Subsidiary, as the 53rd Fastest-Growing Company in ...
EastWest Bioscience Issues a Correction to the News Release Distributed on May 28, 2020
Binovi Technologies Corp Responds to Unsolicited Captiva Verde Bid
Fabled Silver Gold Announces Closing of $6.9 Million Private Placement in Connection with the ...
Falcon Acquires Ground Along the Baie Verte Brompton Line, Contiguous with Marvel Discovery, ...
AdvanceTC Forms A Global Distribution Network Ahead of Its Upcoming Phone Release
Snowline Gold Announces the Appointment of Scott Berdahl as Chief Executive Officer
Biotricity Reports 290% Revenue Growth Year Over Year in Record First Quarter
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Empower Clinics Acquires Canadian Diabetes Leader MediSure
MicroVision Hires Dr. Thomas Luce to Lead EMEA Business Development and Announces Opening of ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...