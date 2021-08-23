checkAd

Oncology Pharma's Co-Development Agreement Pursues Strategic and Direct Objectives

Autor: Accesswire
23.08.2021, 14:00  |  45   |   |   

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2021 / Oncology Pharma, Inc. (OTC PINK:ONPH) defines its objective and strategy for recently signed Co-Development deal. The primary goal of the Co-Development plan is to bring new pharmaceutical drug …

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2021 / Oncology Pharma, Inc. (OTC PINK:ONPH) defines its objective and strategy for recently signed Co-Development deal. The primary goal of the Co-Development plan is to bring new pharmaceutical drug formulations to market with a focused approach that aims to reduce overall costs and time to commercialization.

Oncology Pharma is focusing on rare pediatric cancers. Pediatric cancers are traditionally underserved and very much in need of improved therapies such as those being developed by Oncology Pharma. The FDA provides an Orphan Drug pathway to companies developing drugs targeted at rare diseases, identified as those with less than 200,000 people in the US. The Orphan Drug pathway enables expedited review by the FDA and the potential for lower number of patients needed in clinical studies. Also, for pediatric oncology products, there is a potential for New Drug Approval after successful completion of Phase II clinical studies, with Phase III data being able to be collected while in the market. This incentive enables drug companies to focus on rarer diseases and dramatically decreases the potential costs and time to market approval. In order to encourage development of improved therapies for these under-served patient populations.

The co-development project is for the development of a dactinomycin nanoemulsion drug product, a targeted lipid nanoparticle formulation. Dactinomycin has been shown to be effective in destroying cancer cells. However, the practical use of the drug is very limited due to its high toxicity. Encapsulating drugs in lipid nanoparticles is known to mitigate toxicity and is therefore an excellent approach to reformulate highlytoxic pharmaceuticalsubstances.

Encapsulating dactinomycin enables the localization of the drug at the tumor site,which improves the safety and efficacy of the final formulation. The nanoparticle that encloses the dactinomycin protects healthy tissues while traveling to the tumor, and then slowly releases the drug over time. Additionally, the nano-sized particles "leak" through the blood vessels near the tumor and localize the drug-filled nanoparticle at the tumor site. Having the nanoemulsion release the medicine slowly over time and at the tumor site enables the destruction of the invading cancer while minimizing negative effects on the rest of the body. Therefore, an otherwise toxic dose may be administered more safely. This approach provides the potential to give suitable drug candidates a superior safety and efficacy profile.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Oncology Pharma's Co-Development Agreement Pursues Strategic and Direct Objectives SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2021 / Oncology Pharma, Inc. (OTC PINK:ONPH) defines its objective and strategy for recently signed Co-Development deal. The primary goal of the Co-Development plan is to bring new pharmaceutical drug …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
RedHill Announces Two New U.S. Patents
Liberty Financial Helping Businesses Get Ahead This New Financial Year
Deep Green Waste & Recycling (DGWR) CEO Provides Blueprint of Acquisition Strategy in Audio ...
i3 Energy PLC Announces Closing of Previously Announced Acquisition
SEG Announces 2021 Interim Results Stable and Orderly Production and Operation Revenue and Profit ...
SPI Energy's Phoenix Motorcars Expands R&D and Production Capabilities with Move to Larger Facility ...
Alteration Study at Blackdome Identifies Significant Exploration Potential
Condor Gold Plc Announces the Appointment of John Seaberg as Chief Financial Officer
SUIC and Partner Sinoway International Team Up with Strong and Experienced Professionals, Bankers ...
Mawson Summarizes Successful 2021 Drilling at Rajapalot, Finland
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Linde to Supply Green Hydrogen to the Semiconductor Industry
Inc. 5000 Names WeShield, an Optec International Subsidiary, as the 53rd Fastest-Growing Company in ...
EastWest Bioscience Issues a Correction to the News Release Distributed on May 28, 2020
Binovi Technologies Corp Responds to Unsolicited Captiva Verde Bid
Fabled Silver Gold Announces Closing of $6.9 Million Private Placement in Connection with the ...
Falcon Acquires Ground Along the Baie Verte Brompton Line, Contiguous with Marvel Discovery, ...
AdvanceTC Forms A Global Distribution Network Ahead of Its Upcoming Phone Release
Snowline Gold Announces the Appointment of Scott Berdahl as Chief Executive Officer
Biotricity Reports 290% Revenue Growth Year Over Year in Record First Quarter
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Empower Clinics Acquires Canadian Diabetes Leader MediSure
MicroVision Hires Dr. Thomas Luce to Lead EMEA Business Development and Announces Opening of ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...