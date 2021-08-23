Oncology Pharma's Co-Development Agreement Pursues Strategic and Direct Objectives

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2021 / Oncology Pharma, Inc. (OTC PINK:ONPH) defines its objective and strategy for recently signed Co-Development deal. The primary goal of the Co-Development plan is to bring new pharmaceutical drug …

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2021 / Oncology Pharma, Inc. (OTC PINK:ONPH) defines its objective and strategy for recently signed Co-Development deal. The primary goal of the Co-Development plan is to bring new pharmaceutical drug formulations to market with a focused approach that aims to reduce overall costs and time to commercialization.

Oncology Pharma is focusing on rare pediatric cancers. Pediatric cancers are traditionally underserved and very much in need of improved therapies such as those being developed by Oncology Pharma. The FDA provides an Orphan Drug pathway to companies developing drugs targeted at rare diseases, identified as those with less than 200,000 people in the US. The Orphan Drug pathway enables expedited review by the FDA and the potential for lower number of patients needed in clinical studies. Also, for pediatric oncology products, there is a potential for New Drug Approval after successful completion of Phase II clinical studies, with Phase III data being able to be collected while in the market. This incentive enables drug companies to focus on rarer diseases and dramatically decreases the potential costs and time to market approval. In order to encourage development of improved therapies for these under-served patient populations.

The co-development project is for the development of a dactinomycin nanoemulsion drug product, a targeted lipid nanoparticle formulation. Dactinomycin has been shown to be effective in destroying cancer cells. However, the practical use of the drug is very limited due to its high toxicity. Encapsulating drugs in lipid nanoparticles is known to mitigate toxicity and is therefore an excellent approach to reformulate highlytoxic pharmaceuticalsubstances.

Encapsulating dactinomycin enables the localization of the drug at the tumor site,which improves the safety and efficacy of the final formulation. The nanoparticle that encloses the dactinomycin protects healthy tissues while traveling to the tumor, and then slowly releases the drug over time. Additionally, the nano-sized particles "leak" through the blood vessels near the tumor and localize the drug-filled nanoparticle at the tumor site. Having the nanoemulsion release the medicine slowly over time and at the tumor site enables the destruction of the invading cancer while minimizing negative effects on the rest of the body. Therefore, an otherwise toxic dose may be administered more safely. This approach provides the potential to give suitable drug candidates a superior safety and efficacy profile.