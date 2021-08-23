checkAd

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Declares Third-Quarter Cash Dividend of $27 Per Share

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCQB: FMBL) today announced that its board of directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $27 per share on the Bank’s common stock. The quarterly dividend is payable on September 30, 2021 to shareholders of record as of September 15, 2021.

The declaration represents F&M’s 513th dividend payment. F&M has paid a dividend each year to shareholders since 1916, and the value of F&M’s quarterly dividend has never decreased.

About Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach

Founded in Long Beach in 1907 by C.J. Walker, Farmers & Merchants Bank provides white-glove service to clients at 25 branches across Orange County, Long Beach, the South Bay and Santa Barbara, as well as through its Online and Mobile Banking platforms. The Bank offers commercial and small business banking, business loan programs, home loans, and consumer banking products, including checking, savings and youth accounts. Farmers & Merchants Bank is a California state-chartered bank with deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (Member FDIC) and an Equal Housing Lender. For more information about F&M, please visit the Bank’s website, www.fmb.com.

