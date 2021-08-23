Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Declares Third-Quarter Cash Dividend of $27 Per Share

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCQB: FMBL) today announced that its board of directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $27 per share on the Bank’s common stock. The quarterly dividend is payable on September 30, 2021 to shareholders of record as of September 15, 2021.

The declaration represents F&M’s 513th dividend payment. F&M has paid a dividend each year to shareholders since 1916, and the value of F&M’s quarterly dividend has never decreased.