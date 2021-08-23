Anthem, Nation’s Second Largest Health Plan, Now Covers Hologic’s Acessa Procedure as a Treatment for Uterine Fibroids

Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOLX), a global leader in women’s health, announced today that Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, the second largest health plan in the United States, has updated its medical policy to cover Radiofrequency Ablation (LAP-RFA), which includes the Acessa procedure (CPT Code 58674), for women suffering from uterine fibroids. The updated policy creates access to uterine-preserving care for Anthem’s approximately 40 million members in all 50 states, providing a safe and effective alternative for millions of women who otherwise might have to resort to unwanted hysterectomies.

Anthem’s updated medical policy says the use of laparoscopic or transcervical radiofrequency ablation as a treatment for symptomatic uterine fibroids (e.g. excessive uterine bleeding or pelvic discomfort caused by uterine fibroids) is considered medically necessary when uterine preservation is desired, fibroids are less than 10 cm in any diameter and uterine size does not exceed 16 weeks gestation.1