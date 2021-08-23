Alliance Trust PLC - Net Asset Value

The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was

ALLIANCE TRUST PLC At the close of business Friday 20 August 2021:

- excluding income, 1090.5p

- including income, 1096.1p



The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was

- excluding income, 1075.9p

- including income, 1081.5p

Alliance Trust PLC Tel. +44 (0)1382 938320

Notes