Moving iMage Technologies to Exhibit at CinemaCon 2021

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moving iMage Technologies (NYSE: MITQ) (“MiT”) , a leading digital cinema company that designs, manufactures, integrates, installs and distributes a full suite of proprietary and custom-designed equipment, will be exhibiting at CinemaCon 2021, August 23-26, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

CineQC management application, which provides a detailed record of every auditorium check and easy collection of quality control statistics, and the ability to remotely solve minor auditorium problems, such as volume, lights, masking, audio and more.





ALMS/ALF LED lighting solutions, which allow for the easy transition from 120V incandescent lighting to energy efficient, long lasting LED lighting.





IS-20/30 power management and filtering products, which protect cinema electronics and other sensitive equipment as well as providing remote and automated control for energy savings.





iMage Translator multi-language captioning system, an all-in-one system that provides multi-language captioning, assistive-listening and sign language to expand movie enjoyment to deaf, hard-of-hearing, blind, visually impaired, and language mixed groups of movie goers.





FLEX AV multi-auditorium AV-over-IP solutions for scalable collaboration, eSports, and streaming content applications. FLEX AV enables exhibitors to maximize revenue potential from their facilities with live and multi-auditorium events.



These and other products and services will be highlighted at MiT’s booth, 2101A, in the Augusta Ballroom.

About Moving iMage Technologies

Moving iMage Technologies is a leading manufacturer and integrator of purpose-built technology and equipment to support a wide variety of entertainment applications, with a focus on motion picture exhibition. MiT offers a wide range of products and services, including custom engineering, systems design, integration and installation, enterprise software solution, digital cinema, A/V integration, as well as customized solutions for emerging entertainment technology. MiT’s Caddy Products division designs and sells proprietary cup-holder and other seating-based products and lighting systems for theatres and stadiums. For more information, visit www.movingimagetech.com.

