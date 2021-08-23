Ceapro Inc. Enters into Research Collaboration with the Angiogenesis Foundation for Beta Glucan and Avenanthramides

– Research focused on addressing root cause of disease and tissue damage for diseases such as COVID-19 –

– Leveraging the unique expertise and methods developed by the Angiogenesis Foundation to conduct pre-clinical studies to characterize the in vivo bioactivity of Ceapro’s oat-derived bioactive products on angiogenesis, wound healing and tissue regeneration –

EDMONTON, Alberta, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceapro Inc. (TSX-V: CZO; OTCQX: CRPOF) (“Ceapro” or the “Company”), a growth-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of active ingredients for healthcare and cosmetic industries, announced today it has established a formal research collaboration with the Boston-based Angiogenesis Foundation, a prestigious independent scientific organization focused on driving innovations in health promotion, disease prevention, and disease treatment.