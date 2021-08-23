Ceapro Inc. Enters into Research Collaboration with the Angiogenesis Foundation for Beta Glucan and Avenanthramides
– Research focused on addressing root cause of disease and tissue damage for diseases such as COVID-19 –
– Leveraging the unique expertise and methods developed by the Angiogenesis Foundation to conduct pre-clinical studies to characterize the in vivo bioactivity of Ceapro’s oat-derived bioactive products on angiogenesis, wound healing and tissue regeneration –
EDMONTON, Alberta, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceapro Inc. (TSX-V: CZO; OTCQX: CRPOF) (“Ceapro” or the “Company”), a growth-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of active ingredients for healthcare and cosmetic industries, announced today it has established a formal research collaboration with the Boston-based Angiogenesis Foundation, a prestigious independent scientific organization focused on driving innovations in health promotion, disease prevention, and disease treatment.
This research collaboration has been established based on preliminary in vitro results showing that Ceapro’s pharmaceutical grade formulations of beta-glucan and avenanthramides stimulate the proliferation and migration of vascular endothelial cells in a dose-dependent manner. Under the collaboration, pre-clinical studies using methods developed by the Angiogenesis Foundation will be conducted to characterize the in vivo bioactivity of Ceapro’s oat-derived bioactive products, beta glucan and avenanthramides, on angiogenesis, blood vessels repair, wound healing and tissue regeneration.
“Endothelial cell stimulation is a hallmark of, and a requirement for, wound healing,” commented Dr. Vincent W. Li, Chief Scientific Officer of the Angiogenesis Foundation. “Given that Ceapro products have demonstrated in vitro activity that may impact healing at the cellular level, we expect to further characterize this biological activity using well-established in vivo models and assess their potential applications to a variety of functional health benefits. These benefits include tissue regeneration and repair as well as disease conditions such as COVID-19 and post-COVID-19, which are associated with severe blood vessel damage leading to thrombosis in the lungs and other organs. We believe this has the potential to address a root cause of such complications.”
