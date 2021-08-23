checkAd

Todos Medical Completes Validation of cPass Neutralizing Antibody Blood Test at Provista Diagnostics to Quantify and Monitor Key Biomarkers of COVID-19 Immunity

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.08.2021, 14:05  |  39   |   |   


  •  Company sees a significant market opportunity for cPass as a potential immunity monitoring tool for schools, businesses and healthcare providers to determine the future need for booster shots or other measures to prevent virus spread
  •  CEO to discuss cPass on Fox Business Network ‘Varney & Company’ at 11:40 am on August 23, 2021
  •  Validation paves the way for launch of cPass testing at Provista in September 2021

New York, NY, and Tel Aviv, ISRAEL, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Todos Medical, Ltd. (OTCQB: TOMDF), a comprehensive medical diagnostics and related solutions company, today announced that its CLIA/CAP certified lab Provista Diagnostics has successfully completed the validation studies required to put the cPass Neutralizing Antibody Blood Test into production and expects to launch cPass in September 2021. The cPass ELISA blood test has received Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA for the detection of neutralizing antibodies (NAbs) that will allow healthcare professionals and patients to monitor key biomarkers of COVID-19 immunity.

Todos Medical CEO Gerald Commissiong has been scheduled to appear on Fox Business Network show Varney & Company at 11:40 am ET on Monday, August 23, 2021 to discuss cPass and how it is expected to empower healthcare professionals and patients with a new tool to monitor their immunity to COVID-19 as booster shots are being rolled out in the United States.  There are a rising number of breakthrough infections and the cPass may represent a way to identify those at greatest risk.

“As we begin to see the impact of breakthrough infections with the Delta variant throughout the United States, we expect the FDA to authorize widespread access to booster shots in the weeks ahead,” said Gerald Commissiong, President & CEO of Todos Medical. “Vaccinated and unvaccinated patients are certainly looking for solutions to understand their level of risk to the Delta variant.  Likewise, many physicians are looking for objective data to help them manage their patients. cPass will help provide this key information on neutralizing antibody levels in vaccinated patients and patients that acquired their immunity through natural infection.  The test allows both the patient and the physician to be more informed with respect to the patient’s existing level of COVID-19 immunity.  The White House push to get people vaccinated quickly in the second quarter displaced the testing volume that was expected by many COVID testing labs and so they retooled back to their pre-pandemic business models centered on non-COVID sample volume. We chose a different path for Provista and sought to invest in automation to prepare for the next wave of the disease and the tremendous monitoring opportunity we felt it represented.  We saw our local community in the greater Atlanta area ravaged by the first and second waves of the disease due to a lack of testing capability, and felt we had an obligation to be more proactive to fulfill the market need just as schools and business prepare to open for the fall.  We think cPass could play a pivotal role in helping roll out booster shots to those at-risk in the months ahead.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Todos Medical Completes Validation of cPass Neutralizing Antibody Blood Test at Provista Diagnostics to Quantify and Monitor Key Biomarkers of COVID-19 Immunity  Company sees a significant market opportunity for cPass as a potential immunity monitoring tool for schools, businesses and healthcare providers to determine the future need for booster shots or other measures to prevent virus spread CEO to discuss …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Announces the Construction of its First Lithium Vanadium ...
Allarity Therapeutics Publishes Interim Report for the Period January – June 2021
Bavarian Nordic Initiates Phase 2 Clinical Trial of COVID-19 Booster Vaccine
Valneva Commences Rolling Submission to MHRA for its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine
Consolidated Unaudited Interim Report of AS PRFoods for the 4nd quarter and 12 months of 2020/2021 ...
Leonovus Inc. Files Q2 2021 Financial Results
Net Asset Value(s) and Portfolio update
HUTCHMED Selected as Constituent of Certain Hang Seng Indexes
Maha Energy AB Announces Filing of Second Quarter Report 2021 & Live Webcast
Titel
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
K92 Mining Releases Strong Q2 Financial Results and Record Mill Throughput
Vivid Seats Announces Post-Merger Public Company Board of Directors
GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS: GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended August 14, 2021
Brookfield Infrastructure Reminds Inter Pipeline Shareholders to Tender Before Offer Expiry at 5 ...
Opendoor Technologies Inc. Announces Proposed Convertible Senior Notes Offering
Lantronix Announces Ultra-Compact Open-Q System on Module Based on Qualcomm QRB5165 to Power ...
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Successful Tender and Take-up of 65.6% of Inter Pipeline Ltd. ...
New Bodycam Footage of Officers Using WRAP’s BolaWrap to Help De-escalate Crisis Situation
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
ShotSpotter Responds to False and Misleading Allegations by VICE News
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board