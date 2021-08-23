Vertex Mid-Year Report Shows Sales Tax Rates and Rules Changes Poised for Record Year

Report reveals rapid acceleration of new tax laws as city and district taxes continued to spike in July

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) and its subsidiaries, (“Vertex” or the “Company”), a global provider of tax technology solutions, announced its Mid-Year Rates and Rules Report indicated that new district sales taxes rose rapidly for the first half of this year. Cities are also enacting a higher number of new sales tax rates and changing rates more frequently. These trends have continued through July.



“Indirect tax teams need to keep on top of new and shifting rates as the pandemic continues to affect tax revenues,” said Vertex Chief Tax Officer Michael Bernard. “Despite receiving federal aid to the tune of about $350 billion in March of 2021, we saw a flurry of activity from state and local legislatures just before they left for summer recess. Certain states who rely on taxes generated by energy, transportation, and tourism in particular, still face significant budget gaps. For all of these reasons, we expect the frequency of new and changed city and district sales taxes to continue.”