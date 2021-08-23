Northrop Grumman Corporation Announces Results of Early Participation in Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) (“Northrop Grumman”) announced today the results of early participation in connection with its previously announced (A) offers to exchange (the “Exchange Offers”) any and all outstanding notes of Northrop Grumman Systems Corporation (“NGSC”), as set forth in the table below (the “Existing Notes”), for (1) up to $1,171,189,000 aggregate principal amount of new notes issued by Northrop Grumman (the “New Notes”) and (2) cash, and (B) related consent solicitations being made by Northrop Grumman and NGSC (the “Consent Solicitations”) to (1) adopt certain amendments to each of the indentures governing the Existing Notes (the “Indenture Amendments”) and (2) except with respect to NGSC’s 7.750% Debentures due 2031, amend and terminate each of the corresponding guarantees currently provided by Northrop Grumman of NGSC’s obligations in respect of the applicable series of Existing Notes (the “Guarantee Amendments”). Withdrawal rights for the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations expired as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on August 17, 2021.



As of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on August 20, 2021 (the “Early Tender Date”), the following principal amounts of each series of Existing Notes have been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn (and consents thereby validly given and not validly revoked):