B&G Foods Announces At-The-Market Equity Offering Program

B&G Foods intends to use the net proceeds from any sales of its common stock under the ATM offering for general corporate purposes, which could include, among other things, repayment, refinancing, redemption or repurchase of long-term debt or possible acquisitions.

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE: BGS) announced today that it has filed a prospectus supplement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) under which it may offer and sell up to 7,500,000 shares of its common stock from time to time through an “at-the-market” (ATM) equity offering program. The timing and amount of any sales will be determined by a variety of factors considered by B&G Foods.

BofA Securities, Barclays, Deutsche Bank Securities, RBC Capital Markets, BMO Capital Markets, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Citizens Capital Markets, SMBC Nikko and TD Securities are acting as sales agents for the ATM offering. The sales agents may sell the shares of B&G Foods common stock by any lawful method deemed to be an “at-the-market offering” defined by Rule 415(a)(4) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, including without limitation, sales in ordinary brokers’ transactions, including to or through the New York Stock Exchange or any other market venue where the shares may be traded, in privately negotiated transactions, which may include block trades, as otherwise agreed by B&G Foods and any sales agent, or through a combination of any such methods of sale, or any other method permitted by law. Sales may be made at market prices prevailing at the time of a sale or at prices related to prevailing market prices or at negotiated prices. As a result, sales prices may vary.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus contained in the shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-233099) and the related prospectus supplement. Prospective investors should read the prospectus, the prospectus supplement and all other documents that B&G Foods has filed with the SEC for more complete information about B&G Foods, including information about the ATM offering and the risks associated with investing in B&G Foods.