Interim Report for 1 January-30 June 2021 (H1)
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 23.08.2021, 14:23 | 25 | 0 |
Company Announcement No 40/2021 – 23 August 2021
Strong momentum in Q2 and full-year guidance raised
- For the first half of the financial year, organic volume growth was 13% (Q2: 12%) supported by less restrictions related to COVID-19 in H1 2021
compared to H1 2020. As a result, organic revenue growth in H1 2021 was also 13% (Q2: 16%)
- In Q2 2021, EBIT increased by 13% to DKK 521 million (Q2 2020: DKK 463 million), resulting in an EBIT margin of 22.7% (Q2 2020: 23.4%)
- For the first half of the year, EBIT increased by 13% to DKK 750 million (H1 2020: DKK 663 million), resulting in an EBIT margin of 19.2% (H1 2020: 19.2%). EBIT is thereby 6% higher than in H1 2019, i.e. before COVID-19 broke out
- Free cash flow increased by DKK 123 million and was DKK 785 million (Q2 2020: DKK 662 million) increasing first-half free cash flow to DKK 683 million (H1 2020: DKK 590 million)
- The outlook for full-year 2021 EBIT is raised to DKK 1,625-1,700 (previously DKK 1,525-1,625 million)
- A new share buy-back program of up to DKK 250 million is launched
|SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS AND KEY RATIOS
|mDKK
|Q2 2021
|Q2 20201
|H1 2021
|H1 20201
|FY 20201
|Volume (thousand hl)
|3,421
|3,053
|5,957
|5,269
|11,093
|Net revenue
|2,300
|1,979
|3,905
|3,457
|7,315
|EBITDA
|609
|546
|927
|833
|1,861
|EBITDA margin (%)
|26.5
|27.6
|23.7
|24.1
|25.4
|EBIT
|521
|463
|750
|663
|1,515
|EBIT margin (%)
|22.7
|23.4
|19.2
|19.2
|20.7
|Profit before tax
|526
|460
|749
|648
|1,505
|Net profit for the period
|417
|360
|594
|505
|1,198
|Free cash flow
|785
|662
|683
|590
|1,414
|Net interest-bearing debt
|2,618
|2,114
|2,193
|NIBD/EBITDA (times)2
|1.3
|1.2
|1.2
|Equity ratio (%)
|32
|40
|40
|Earnings per share (EPS)
|8.6
|7.1
|12.3
|10.1
|24.1
|
1 Figures are restated as described in the attached Interim Report
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0