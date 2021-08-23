Provident Bank names new SVP, General Counsel

ISELIN, NEW JERSEY, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Bank , a leading New Jersey-based financial institution has announced that Bennett MacDougall has joined the Bank as Senior Vice President, General Counsel of Provident Bank and Beacon Trust Company and Deputy General Counsel of Provident Financial Services, Inc. Mr. MacDougall is based in the Bank’s Iselin, N.J. administrative headquarters and is responsible for overseeing all legal affairs of the Bank and its subsidiaries, in addition to providing advice to the Executive Leadership Team on all matters of law and policy.

Mr. MacDougall joins the Bank after serving for six years as chief legal officer of BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc. and the BNY Mellon family of funds, where he oversaw all legal and regulatory matters involving BNY Mellon’s U.S. retail investment management business. Previously, he was a director at Deutsche Bank, where he served as chief legal officer of DWS Investment Management Americas, Inc. and provided legal support to the bank’s global investment management business. Before that, he was vice president at Morgan Stanley and an associate with Dechert LLP, an international law firm. Mr. MacDougall began his legal career at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

“I am pleased to welcome Ben to our leadership team. He possesses exceptional knowledge of law as it pertains to financial institutions and is uniquely qualified to advise our board of directors, leadership team and organization on legal matters,” said John Kuntz, Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer. He brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to this role which will serve the Bank well as we continue our ongoing commitment to build for the future,” added Mr. Kuntz.

Mr. MacDougall earned his Master of Laws degree from New York University School of Law, his Juris Doctor degree from Drake University Law School, and a Bachelor of Arts degree from The Evergreen State College.

Mr. MacDougall is a member of the Board of Directors and Secretary of Trinity Human Services Corporation.

