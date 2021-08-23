checkAd

Provident Bank names new SVP, General Counsel

MacDougall to serve as General Counsel of Provident Bank, Beacon Trust Company and Deputy General Counsel of Provident Financial Services, Inc.

ISELIN, NEW JERSEY, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Bank, a leading New Jersey-based financial institution has announced that Bennett MacDougall has joined the Bank as Senior Vice President, General Counsel of Provident Bank and Beacon Trust Company and Deputy General Counsel of Provident Financial Services, Inc. Mr. MacDougall is based in the Bank’s Iselin, N.J. administrative headquarters and is responsible for overseeing all legal affairs of the Bank and its subsidiaries, in addition to providing advice to the Executive Leadership Team on all matters of law and policy. 

Mr. MacDougall joins the Bank after serving for six years as chief legal officer of BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc. and the BNY Mellon family of funds, where he oversaw all legal and regulatory matters involving BNY Mellon’s U.S. retail investment management business. Previously, he was a director at Deutsche Bank, where he served as chief legal officer of DWS Investment Management Americas, Inc. and provided legal support to the bank’s global investment management business. Before that, he was vice president at Morgan Stanley and an associate with Dechert LLP, an international law firm. Mr. MacDougall began his legal career at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

“I am pleased to welcome Ben to our leadership team. He possesses exceptional knowledge of law as it pertains to financial institutions and is uniquely qualified to advise our board of directors, leadership team and organization on legal matters,” said John Kuntz, Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer. He brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to this role which will serve the Bank well as we continue our ongoing commitment to build for the future,” added Mr. Kuntz.

Mr. MacDougall earned his Master of Laws degree from New York University School of Law, his Juris Doctor degree from Drake University Law School, and a Bachelor of Arts degree from The Evergreen State College.

Mr. MacDougall is a member of the Board of Directors and Secretary of Trinity Human Services Corporation.  

###

  

About Provident Bank

Provident Bank, a community-oriented financial institution offering “Commitment you can count on” since 1839, is the wholly owned subsidiary of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS), which reported assets of $13.22 billion as of June 30, 2021. With $10.59 billion in deposits, Provident Bank provides a comprehensive suite of financial products and services through its network of branches throughout northern and central New Jersey, as well as Bucks, Lehigh and Northampton counties in Pennsylvania and Queens County in New York.  The Bank also provides fiduciary and wealth management services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Beacon Trust Company and insurance services through its wholly owned subsidiary, SB One Insurance Agency, Inc. For more information about Provident Bank, visit www.provident.bank or join the conversations on Facebook (ProvidentBank) and Twitter (@ProvidentBank). 

 

 

CONTACT: Keith Buscio
Provident Bank
732-504-9407
Keith.buscio@provident.bank




