Abaxx Technologies Inc. Appoints Chief Financial Officer and New Independent Board Director

Mr. Fray will replace interim CFO Wes Fulford who will resume a previous role as corporate finance adviser to Abaxx, leading the financing of Base Carbon Corp. and a strategic review of Abaxx iron ore assets. Cyrus Hiramanek is appointed as a new Independent Board Director.

TORONTO, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abaxx Technologies Inc. (NEO:ABXX) (OTCQX:ABXXF) (“Abaxx” or the “Company”), a financial software (fintech) company, majority shareholder of Abaxx Singapore Pte. Ltd . the Abaxx Commodity Exchange (ACX), and producer of the SmarterMarkets Podcas t, announces updates to the Company’s Executive Management, appointing Steve Fray as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), and Cyrus Hiramanek who will join the Abaxx Board of Directors, both effective August 17, 2021.

Mr. Fray brings over 20 years' experience building and leading finance teams in global companies with significant operating scale and complexity. Most recently, he served as CFO at Goldmoney Inc, (TSX: XAU), a precious metal financial service and technology company. In addition, Mr. Fray spent 4 years at GuestLogix Inc (TSX: GXI) as VP Finance, 3 years as a senior finance manager at Accounting General’s Department of Bermuda, and he held numerous audit roles at KPMG.

Mr. Fray holds several designations and professional affiliations namely a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Finance from the University of Manchester, Certified Professional Accountant, Certified General Accountant, (CPA, CGA), and is a Fellow of the Association of Certified Chartered Accountants, (FCCA-UK).

Cyrus Hiramanek is a Senior Coverage Officer and Managing Director at M. Klein and Company, a boutique investment bank in North America. Mr. Hiramanek has worked in investment banking for over 15 years with focus on the natural resources sector, specifically oil and gas, metals and mining, and for industrial technology clients throughout North and South America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. Prior to M. Klein and Company, Mr. Hiramanek performed investment banking roles at Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and Toronto Dominion Securities. Mr. Hiramanek’s investment banking resume includes notable advisory work on the landmark Saudi Aramco IPO, the sale of SABIC by PIF to Aramco, the Barrick Randgold merger, and IHS Markit merger.