Trigon Metals Announces the Completion of Long Lead Orders from Xinhai for Kombat Mine Restart, Namibia

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2021 / Trigon Metals Inc. (TSX-V:TM) ("Trigon" or the "Company") announces the completion of the manufacture of long lead equipment items for the Kombat processing plant by Yantai Xinhai Industry & Trade Co., Ltd (formerly Xinhai (Yantai) Mining Engineering Co., Ltd) ("Xinhai").

As announced previously (see press release dated May 6, 2021), Trigon has procured various equipment items, including new flotation cells, from Xinhai. Completed items will be shipped from China to Namibia over the course of the next few weeks.

Other long lead orders from local Namibian and South African suppliers are also nearing completion, and various key plant components are expected to be delivered during August and September.

At the Kombat Mine, preparations are well advanced to receive and install the new equipment, and the project remains on track for commissioning of the plant by the end of the year.

Jed Richardson, President and CEO of Trigon, commented, "Our engineering team has made significant progress on the plant refurbishment to date and is ready to receive the new equipment. We have worked closely with Xinhai over the past few months, and we're excited to see everything coming together as planned, on time and on budget."

About Kombat Mine

The Kombat Copper Project is the flagship project of Trigon Metals Inc., with the Company's mining and prospecting licence areas covering an area of more than 7,500 ha in the Otavi Mountainlands in Namibia. The Kombat Project is comprised of three mining licences, which produced approximately 12.46 million tonnes of copper between 1962 and 2008, at a grade of 2.62%. The other two mining licences are within close proximity to Kombat at Gross Otavi and Harasib, which are believed to be highly prospective for lead and zinc. In addition, the Company also holds an interest in two exclusive prospecting licences, which represent a potential strike extension of Kombat.

Trigon Metals Inc.

Trigon is a publicly traded Canadian exploration and development company with its core business focused on copper and silver holdings in mine-friendly African jurisdictions. Currently the company has operations in Namibia and Morocco. In Namibia, the Company holds an 80% interest in five mining licences in the Otavi Mountainlands, an area of Namibia widely recognized for its high-grade copper deposits, where the Company is focused on exploration and re-development of the previously producing Kombat Mine. In Morocco, the Company is the holder of the Silver Hill project, a highly prospective copper and silver exploration project.

Cautionary Notes

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements include statements regarding equipment for the Kombat Mine, the restart of the Kombat Mine, the Company's strategies and the Company's abilities to execute such strategies, the Company's expectations for the Kombat Project, and the Company's future plans and objectives. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially because of factors discussed in the management discussion and analysis section of our interim and most recent annual financial statements or other reports and filings with the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulations. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

