Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Closing of $112.1 Million Bought Deal Equity Offering

TORONTO and MONTREAL, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (“Nexus” or the “REIT”) (TSX: NXR.UN) announced today the closing of its previously announced public offering (the “Offering”) of trust units of the REIT (the “Units”) to a syndicate of underwriters led by BMO Capital Markets and Desjardins Capital Markets (collectively, the “Underwriters”), on a bought deal basis. A total of 9,918,750 Units were issued at a price of $11.30 per Unit pursuant to the Offering for total gross proceeds to the REIT of $112,081,875 which includes the gross proceeds from the exercise in full of the over-allotment option granted to the Underwriters to purchase 1,293,750 Units.

The REIT intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to partially fund the $230.4 million acquisition of a portfolio of three distribution centres located in Saskatchewan and New Brunswick, comprising total gross leasable area of approximately 1.4 million square feet and leased to a single investment grade rated company under triple net leases with a weighted average remaining lease term of approximately 10.6 years, and for general trust purposes.

The Units were offered in each of the provinces and territories of Canada pursuant to a prospectus supplement dated August 18, 2021 filed under Nexus’ short form base shelf prospectus dated July 16, 2021. The terms of the Offering are described in the prospectus supplement, which is available under the REIT’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

