The Glimpse Group and Temple University Announce Extension of Virtual Reality Classroom Engagement

Pagoni VR, a Glimpse Subsidiary Company, Provides Temple University's Fox School of Business with Immersive Virtual Reality Classroom

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2021 / Pagoni VR, a wholly owned subsidiary of The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR)("Glimpse"), and a provider of Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) based, real-time video broadcasting solutions, today announced the extension of its Virtual Reality software and service agreement with Temple University's Fox School of Business ("Fox") for the third year.

Powered by Pagoni VR's Chimera software platform (https://pagonivr.com/chimera/), Fox is able to develop coursework that brings students together in a common virtual classroom utilizing immersive real-time video to significantly increase the feeling of presence with fellow classmates and their professor.

Bora Ozkan, Associate Professor of Finance at Temple's Fox School of Business and Academic Director of their Online MBA and BBA programs remarked: "After teaching classes for the past two years leveraging this innovative technology, I'm excited to once again bring students into Fox's virtual classroom. Not only did Pagoni VR's Chimera platform prove very beneficial throughout the pandemic, but also showed real potential to be a solution for higher education as we progress beyond it."

Jimmy Giliberti, General Manager of Pagoni VR commented: "Even before COVID-19, online students often felt disconnected with students taking the course in-person. Pagoni VR's Chimera platform gives professors a way to engage both types of students simultaneously without having to change their style of teaching. The professor sees and hears the remote students as a single class unit and can interact with them just as they would with an in-person student. Temple University's Fox School of Business has been at the forefront of the adoption of immersive technologies and we look forward to continuing our partnership."

About Pagoni VR

Pagoni VR is a provider of real-time Virtual and Augmented Reality broadcasting software and solutions. We build solutions to facilitate 360 and 180 degree video workflows, while creating new and innovative solutions that combine real world and virtual world elements. And we keep it simple.

For more details: https://pagonivr.com/

About The Glimpse Group, Inc.

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) is a diversified Virtual and Augmented Reality platform company, comprised of multiple VR and AR software & services companies, and designed with the specific purpose

