DigiMax Adds New "Trend Watch" Feature to CryptoHawk for Ten New Crypto Currencies

Autor: Accesswire
23.08.2021   

Bi-Weekly Webinars Starting for CryptoHawk Subscribers

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2021 / DigiMax Global Inc. (the 'Company' or 'DigiMax') (CSE:DIGI) (OTC:DBKSF), a company that provides artificial intelligence ("AI") and cryptocurrency technology solutions, is pleased to announce that it has launched the second of three trading AI evaluation tools that will ultimately be included in the CryptoHawk application.

The three tools include:

  1. "Trend Change Indications" that may be sent via text or email to subscribers
  2. "Trend Watch" of a broader portfolio of crypto currencies
  3. "Alt-Coin Radar" which will share smaller cap coins that CryptoHawk AI perceives as having growing momentum, which may be poised for significant price increases (coming soon).

Trend Watch is a significant and useful addition to CryptoHawk as it uses AI to look ahead approximately one-to-two weeks to determine which currencies are set up for substantial up or down moves in price. While determinate signals are not sent directly to users, Trend Watch is useful to generate new trade ideas or to corroborate trades that a subscriber may already be considering.

Trend Watch uses complimentary AI and the Trend Change Indicators to predict one-to-two-week target prices. While a target price is shown for each of the crypto currencies listed, these targets are further broken down into three levels of confidence including:

HIGH - Indicating Trend Watch believes it is a good time to enter a new position.

Buy if UP trend, short if DOWN trend.

NEUTRAL - When a trend is indicated as neutral, Trend Watch believes it is likely not the best time to enter a new position.

Watch for change to a High Confidence or a change of Trend.

CAUTIOUS - Trend Watch believes it is time to watch closely either for exiting the position if you are in, or

Get ready to enter a new position when a trend-change occurs.

The Trend Watch system draws from comprehensive data sources to create its price target and trend indication on either an hourly or 5-minute interval depending on how closely it perceives a trend change as likely to occur. The Confidence rating is further established based on the likelihood that the trend price will be achieved rapidly and has substantial room to move.

If the trend appears poised for a substantial and rapid move, the AI assigns a HIGH confidence level but if the trend is maturing and has less room to move, a CAUTIOUS confidence level will be assigned.

Wertpapier


