checkAd

Siebert to Acquire Stake in Leading Diversity Broker, Tigress Financial Partners

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.08.2021, 14:30  |  25   |   |   

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: SIEB) (“Siebert”), a provider of financial services, today announced that it has signed a non-binding letter of intent with Tigress Holdings, LLC whereby Siebert will purchase 24% of the outstanding membership interests in Tigress Financial Partners (“Tigress”). Tigress is the nation's only disabled and woman-owned financial services firm providing institutional and high net worth investors with expertise in investment banking, capital markets, research, corporate advisory and global trade execution services, asset management and global wealth management.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210823005174/en/

In exchange, Tigress will receive 24% of the outstanding membership interests in Siebert’s subsidiary WPS Prime Services, LLC (“WPS Prime Services”) and shares of Siebert common stock. Cynthia DiBartolo, Esq., the founder and CEO of Tigress, will join Siebert’s management team at the close of the transaction. The transaction has been approved by the Boards of both companies and is expected to close by the third quarter of 2021, subject to additional due diligence and customary closing conditions. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Incredible Partnership to Build Upon Siebert’s Legacy

“We identified a perfect alignment between Siebert and Tigress in July 2021 when Tigress became the nation's first disabled and woman-owned floor broker and member of the NYSE in the Big Board's 229-year history,” said Gloria E. Gebbia, controlling shareholder and board member of Siebert, the parent of WPS Prime Services. Muriel Siebert & Co., Inc. was founded in 1967 by the first woman member of the NYSE, Muriel Siebert, and has been in business longer than any other discount brokerage firm. The investment in Tigress represents our collaboration with the ideal partner to continue to build on Muriel Siebert’s legacy and our company’s core values as it expands our platform and distribution capabilities while enhancing our current relationships with vendors and partners. We are excited to welcome Cynthia DiBartolo to the Siebert family and look forward to partnering on initiatives to bring true equality to women and disabled populations on Wall Street.”

Seite 1 von 4
Siebert Financial Corporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Siebert to Acquire Stake in Leading Diversity Broker, Tigress Financial Partners Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: SIEB) (“Siebert”), a provider of financial services, today announced that it has signed a non-binding letter of intent with Tigress Holdings, LLC whereby Siebert will purchase 24% of the outstanding membership …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer to Acquire Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
BeiGene Announces Acceptance of a Supplemental Biologics License Application in China for ...
VIEW SHAREHOLDER ALERT: TOP RANKED ROSEN LAW FIRM Encourages View, Inc. f/k/a CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II Investors ...
Aegon completes share buyback program
New Study Evaluates the Use of Masimo PVi to Monitor Volume Status in Spontaneously Breathing ...
Sensata Technologies Furthers Electrification Strategy with Acquisition of Spear Power Systems
Aegon completes share buyback program
Intel Wins US Government Project to Develop Leading-Edge Foundry Ecosystem
Elastic to Join Forces with Build.Security to Enhance Support for Cloud Native Security
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Provides Update to Investors
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Response and Guidance on MMS019
DEADLINE: Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Oatly Group AB Class Action Lawsuit ...
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements ...
Tilray Acquires Majority Position in Amended MedMen Convertible Notes
Europcar Mobility Group: Statement on the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights as of July 31, 2021
Lost Money in Sesen Bio, Inc.?
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
16.08.21Siebert Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten