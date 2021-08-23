checkAd

US Dividends Jump 5.2% in Q2

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.08.2021   

Despite some notable exceptions, the majority of US companies continued paying their dividends without interruption during the first year of the pandemic, leading to a smaller rebound in the second quarter of 2021 relative to other countries. US dividends rose 5.2% during the quarter on an underlying basis according to the latest edition of the Janus Henderson Global Dividend Index. Nine US companies in ten (92%) increased their dividends year-on-year or held them steady, with payouts higher in every sector except banks and energy.

In percentage terms, the fastest US dividend growth came from the mining sector, in line with trends in other parts of the world, but the biggest contribution came from healthcare and pharmaceuticals companies.

Globally, the dividend recovery began in earnest in the second quarter of 2021, as payments increased 11.2% year-over-year on an underlying basis. Janus Henderson Investors predicts global dividend payments will return to pre-pandemic highs in the next 12 months.

Companies cutting payments were most likely to be in emerging markets and reflected the delayed impact from lower reported 2020 profits. Early in 2020, many of the dividend cuts witnessed in developed markets were by contrast pre-emptive and precautionary.

Upgraded Forecast

For 2021, Janus Henderson is upgrading its forecast to $1.39 trillion, an increase of 2.2 percentage points since the May edition. This results in headline dividend growth of 10.7% and will take the total paid within 3% of the pre-pandemic 2019 level, though this is boosted by dollar weakness and higher special dividends. Underlying growth is set to be 8.5% for 2021.

Matt Peron, Director of Research at Janus Henderson said: “The pandemic’s impact on global dividend payments was severe but relatively short-lived. With companies currently holding record levels of cash on their balance sheets, the outlook for future dividend growth is promising, which is much-needed good news for income investors across the globe.”

Second Quarter of 2021 sees significant payout divergence across markets

There has been enormous divergence across markets. Payouts were up 66.4% in Europe and 60.9% in the UK, but just 0.4% in Japan and 5.0% in North America. The wide disparities reflect the extent, the timing and the depth of cuts made in 2020 in the face of the pandemic.

UK: UK dividends bounced back strongly in the second quarter, jumping by more than three fifths (60.9%), closely in line with the rest of Europe, having experienced a similar fall this time last year. Underlying growth was 42.2%. But the total was still 27% lower than Q2 2019.

