Everbridge Wins 2021 Service to the CitizenTM Award for Industry-Leading Return to Work and Vaccine Distribution Solutions Deployed by State and Local Governments Across the U.S.

Everbridge Wins 2021 Service to the Citizen Award for Industry-Leading Return to Work and Vaccine Distribution Solutions Deployed by State and Local Governments Across the U.S. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Protecting the health and safety of the public is one of the core functions of government,” outlined the Service to the Citizen program overview. “There are heroes across the government that work tirelessly to provide the best services possible under sometimes difficult circumstances. They deserve to be recognized.”

In May 2020, Everbridge launched its ‘Return to Work’ software solutions to help governments and enterprises improve safety for citizens and employees as they integrate back to public spaces. Everbridge’s industry-leading software platform enables organizations to manage the complexity of diverse city, state, and country pandemic guidelines as they evolve dynamically, and to support state and local governments and businesses with testing, automated polling of citizens, mobile wellness checks, and managing population density and access to office buildings based on vaccination status, all without compromising privacy.

In addition, the Everbridge CEM platform proved instrumental to the deployment of vaccine scheduling systems by government agencies. Since launch, the Everbridge solution helped power vaccine distribution across dozens of countries in support of a leading intergovernmental organization, and was deployed by the state of West Virginia, Orange County in California, Indian River County and Sarasota County in Florida, St Clair County in Michigan, Muscogee (Creek) Nation in Oklahoma, among others, all while successfully serving public and private sector organizations.