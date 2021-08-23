checkAd

Procaps Group Unveils New Videos Featuring Corporate Manufacturing and R&D Facilities in Latin America

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Procaps Group, a leading integrated international healthcare and pharmaceutical company, announced that in conjunction with Procaps Group’s recent virtual analyst day and second quarter 2021 earnings results, it has released two new videos showcasing its Manufacturing and Research & Development facilities across Latin America.

The videos take viewers behind the scenes of its facilities for a look at production lines for their oral solutions and other over-the-counter (OTC) and prescription drugs, nutritional supplements and high-potency clinical solutions. Please click on the links below to view the short videos.

The Future of Innovation in Pharmaceutical Oral Delivery Systems examines the breadth and depth of the Procaps Group company and products.

Innovation As a Differentiation in Technology, Products and Culture discusses Procaps Group’s purpose, opportunities and product developments, and its mission to create sustainable pharmaceutical solutions.

Procaps Group recently hosted a virtual analyst day presentation on Thursday, August 19, 2021, to provide an expected milestone timeline for the upcoming business combination with Union Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ: LATN). Ruben Minski, Chief Executive Officer of Procaps Group, introduced senior management team members including its recently appointed Global Chief Financial Officer, Patricio Vargas, and provided an update on the company’s pharmaceutical and nutraceutical solutions, medicines, and hospital supplies, growth strategies, and strategic initiatives. Links to the webcast of the presentation and its new corporate facility tour videos are available on the Procaps Group investor relations website here.

About the Proposed Business Combination with Union Acquisition Corp. II

Completion of the business combination, which is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021, is subject to approval by LATN shareholders and other customary closing conditions, including the registration statement filed on Form F-4 with the SEC June 2021 in connection with Procaps Group’s proposed business combination with Union Acquisition Corp. II (the “Registration Statement”) being declared effective by the SEC. The combined company will be led by Ruben Minski, Procaps Group Founder, Chairman & CEO. Upon closing of the business combination (assuming none of the LATN shareholders redeem any of their LATN ordinary shares in connection with the approval of the business combination and including the redemption of certain shares held by IFC), existing Procaps Group shareholders are expected to hold approximately 76% of the combined company, which shares will be subject to certain lock-up arrangements.

