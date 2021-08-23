checkAd

WPP Acquires Leading AI Technology Company Satalia

WPP (NYSE: WPP) today announces that it has acquired Satalia, a technology company offering market-leading AI solutions for clients.

Satalia is a global leader in enterprise AI and one of the UK’s fastest-growing tech companies, whose clients include BT, DFS, DS Smith, PwC, Gigaclear, Tesco and Unilever. Combining machine learning and optimisation, it builds technologies that helps clients transform their business strategies and radically improve operational efficiency. The company was founded by CEO Dr Daniel Hulme in 2008. Daniel is a globally recognised expert in AI, a regular TEDx and Google speaker, and a Kauffman Global Scholar. He has over 20 years of experience in AI, having received his Masters and PhD in AI from UCL where he is currently Entrepreneur in Residence. He is also a lecturer for LSE’s Marshall Institute and holds advisory positions in both the private and public sectors.

Alongside its services in custom-made AI solutions and AI strategy consultancy, the company has built many AI assets, including two products: Satalia Workforce and Satalia Delivery. Satalia Workforce dynamically automates and optimises the allocation of people to their work, and has been adopted by global accountancy and consultancy firms, including PwC. Satalia Delivery is a leading home-delivery solution, which optimises the routes and schedules of vehicle fleets every time a new order is made, and is used by companies including DFS, HSS, Selecta and Woolworths, the Australian supermarket chain. Satalia has deep expertise in applying AI throughout logistics and the supply chain, previously helping the development of Tesco’s last-mile delivery solution.

Satalia, which employs more than 80 people across multiple markets in Europe, will join Wunderman Thompson Commerce and strengthen the global ecommerce consultancy’s technology proposition. It will also act as a hub of AI expertise for all WPP agencies. In addition to his role as CEO of Satalia, Daniel will become Chief AI Officer of WPP, working closely with WPP’s Chief Technology Officer and WPP agencies to promote AI capabilities across the company and help shape WPP's AI strategy, including R&D, AI ethics, partnerships, talent and products.

The acquisition is aligned with WPP’s accelerated growth strategy and focused M&A approach to build on existing capabilities in growth areas such as experience, commerce and technology.

Mark Read, CEO of WPP, said: “Advances in technology are revolutionising how people live, work and shop, how brands go to market, and how products and services are delivered. Clients are looking for end-to-end solutions that harness these technologies to grow their business. I’m delighted to welcome Daniel and the Satalia team to WPP as we continue to strengthen our offer to global brands.”

About WPP

WPP is a creative transformation company. We use the power of creativity to build better futures for our people, planet, clients and communities. For more information, visit www.wpp.com.




