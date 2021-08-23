checkAd

Herborium Targets $6.5 Billion French Amazon Market for its unique AcnEase Botanical Therapeutic and its New Skin Protein Bar

Revenues Expected to Commence in 4th Quarter of 2021.

Houston , Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Houston, Texas, 08/23/2021. Herborium Group, Inc.  (OTC Pink: HBRM),  a Botanical Therapeutics Company and the provider of unique, all botanical medicinal products with a strong records of efficacy and safety, (Botanical Therapeutics),  announced today that it expects to commence the sales of its proprietary Botanical Therapeutic AcnEase, its line of skin stem cell products, as well as its new Skin Protein Bar on French Amazon as soon as in a Fall of 2021. 

Amazon France is the largest on-line retailer in France with 2020 revenues reaching $6.5 billion. In addition, on-line sales of skincare products in France skyrocket 123% in 2020, while on-line sales of body care grew an astounding 225%. Proprietary AcnEase formula has been proven effective for both face and body acne symptoms.

After establishing itself on Amazon France Herborium plans expanding its French market penetration by targeting the second largest on-line French retailer www. c.discount.com that commanded $2.2 billion in revenues for 2020.   

To secure further growth of the Company we are presently updating our Herborium website www.herborium.com . The new updated and upgraded website is expected to be redeployed by the end of September 2021.

Lastly, Herborium is working on a number of corporate governance items that we believe will keep the Company in compliance with new OTC regulations and new brokerage organizations requirements.  These activities will allow the Company to return to and maintain the highest tier of current information and will  benefits both investors and the company’ position on the market.  

About Herborium Group, Inc.
Herborium Group, Inc., a botanical therapeutics company that develops, license and markets proprietary, botanical based medicinal products to consumers and healthcare professionals. The Company business model focuses on emerging market opportunities spearheaded by the growth of a new market sector located between high-cost, high-risk, ethical pharmaceuticals and commoditized classic nutraceuticals (supplements). The Company uses clinical validation and a proactive regulatory strategy based on the FDA Guidance for Industry: Botanical Drug Products to establish and maintain a differential advantage. Herborium has secured a pipeline of botanical ingredients based products in the areas of dermatological needs, wellness and energy, women’s health and selected sexual disorders and has built the versatile, technologically advanced, interactive content platform to support consumer needs.  Herborium Group sells its products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and continental Europe through a network of distributors, specialty retailers, and e-commerce. For more information, please visit www.herborium.com, www.acnease.comwww.acnease.fr and www.acneasesp.com

Safe Harbor Statement: This release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the results of operations and business of Herborium Group, Inc., which involves risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual future results could materially differ from those discussed.  The Company intends that such statements about the Company's future expectations, including future revenues and earnings, and all other forward looking statements be subject to the "Safe Harbors" provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

