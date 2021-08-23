checkAd

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP to be Acquired by its Sponsor, Landmark Dividend LLC

Landmark Unitholders to Receive $16.50 Per Unit

Transaction Delivers Significant 38% Premium to Landmark Unitholders

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (“Landmark,” or the “Partnership”) (NASDAQ: LMRK) today announced that, following lengthy negotiations between the Conflicts Committee of the Board of Directors of Landmark Infrastructure Partners GP LLC (the “General Partner” or “GP”) (the “Conflicts Committee”) and the Partnership’s sponsor, Landmark Dividend LLC (“LD”), the Partnership and LD have entered into a definitive agreement under which the Partnership will be acquired by LD.

Under the terms of the agreement, Landmark public unitholders will receive $16.50 in cash for each common unit owned, representing a premium of 38% to the Partnership’s unaffected unit price on May 14, 2021, the last business day prior to the announcement of LD’s proposed acquisition of Landmark for $13.00 per common unit. The agreement between Landmark and LD reflects one of the highest premiums ever paid in a transaction where a GP purchases its MLP.

LD owns, among other things, 100% of the membership interests in the General Partner and 13.2% of the common units representing limited partner interests in the Partnership. After consultation with its independent legal and financial advisors, and consistent with the recommendation of the Conflicts Committee that is composed entirely of independent directors of the GP, the agreement was reviewed and unanimously approved by the full Board of Directors of the GP. Both the Conflicts Committee and the full Board of Directors of the GP determined the transaction with LD to be in the best interests of the Partnership.

LD is only considering the acquisition of Landmark or, if the proposed transaction is not consummated as expected, LD will continue operating Landmark in its role as the GP. LD is not considering third party offers for Landmark or its assets. LD’s acquisition of Landmark is fully financed and fully diligenced, and takes into account the value inherent in LD’s GP ownership interest and incentive distribution rights (“IDRs”). LD is interested in acquiring all of Landmark’s assets, as evidenced by its agreement to purchase the entire Partnership rather than select assets. This transaction offers certainty as well as compelling and immediate value for unitholders, particularly given that Landmark’s cash flow will be adversely impacted by the expiration of the cap on Landmark’s agreement to reimburse LD for a portion of its expenses for general and administrative services on November 19, 2021. In addition, the GP intends to exercise its contractual right to be reimbursed for costs and expenses it incurs for services provided to Landmark.

