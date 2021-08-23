Dave Crawford Joins Bioventus as Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer

DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bioventus Inc. (Nasdaq: BVS) (“Bioventus” or the “Company”), a global leader in innovations for active healing, has appointed Dave Crawford as its Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer. Crawford has more than 20 years of experience across multiple areas of finance and comes to Bioventus from Avanos Medical, Inc. where he served for nearly seven years as its Vice President Treasurer, Investor Relations and Financial Planning and Analysis.



“We are happy to welcome Dave to lead our investor relations department and manage treasury at Bioventus,” said Greg Anglum, Senior Vice President and CFO. “Dave’s record of accomplishments, strong relationships within the financial community and career in finance and treasury are a perfect fit for the Company.”