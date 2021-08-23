Phunware Announces Partnership with HID Global to Deliver Smart Workplace Solution on Mobile

Founded in 1991, HID Global is a market leader for secure identity products and solutions to include ID cards, authentication technologies and cloud-based physical access control solutions, including HID Origo . HID initially plans to integrate Phunware’s Smart Workplace Solution with HID Origo to create a more comprehensive offering as organizations look to not only return to the office, but also create a better office experience.

“HID is delighted to partner with Phunware in order to provide our customers with a comprehensive mobile solution that tech-enables the employee experience,” said Matt Bennett, Director of Strategic Alliances at HID Global. “We are confident that integrating Phunware’s Smart Workplace Solution with HID Origo will increase employee engagement, reduce the number of employee applications our customers must maintain and simplify each employee’s daily experience.”

The Phunware Smart Workplace solution provides access to all of the features and capabilities of Phunware’s Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) platform such as contactless digital access, employee directory, check-in instructions, safety prescreening, employee feedback, company information and news, company resources, surveys, geofence entry notifications, broadcast notifications, scheduled notifications and analytics.

“We’re thrilled to partner with an industry-leader like HID who is committed to providing its customers with cutting edge technology that truly drives digital transformation,” said Alan S. Knitowski, President, CEO and Co-Founder of Phunware. “Our integration with HID Origo will accelerate organizations to become more efficient and secure while Phunware will enable a more frictionless office experience by turning every mobile device into a mobile concierge.”

Click here to learn more about how Phunware facilitates a safer, smarter and more efficient workplace.

Safe Harbor Clause and Forward-Looking Statements



This press release includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans, and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “expose,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.