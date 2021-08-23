Avant Brands Announces 3PL Facility Issued Licences from Health Canada

Kelowna, BC, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avant Brands Inc (TSX: AVNT) (OTCQX: AVTBF) (FRA: 1BUP) (“Avant”), a leading producer of handcrafted, high quality cannabis products, announces that its joint venture (“JV”), 3PL Ventures Inc (“3PL”), has been issued Standard Cultivation, Standard Processing and Medical Sales Licences, in accordance with Health Canada’s Cannabis Act and Regulations.



“The licensing of 3PL is a key milestone in our continuing growth strategy as we keep up with demand for our award-winning products,“ said Norton Singhavon, Founder and CEO of Avant Brands. “We expect the JV to play a pivotal role in fulfilling growing demand by launching new and unique cultivars under our flagship recreational brands in Canada and supporting our international export strategy.”



