Xenon Pharmaceuticals Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Dr. Christopher Kenney as Chief Medical Officer

Mr. Ian Mortimer, Xenon’s President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are thrilled to welcome Chris to the Xenon senior leadership team as we enter an important period with multiple mid- to late-stage programs advancing within our neurology pipeline and continued progress from our partnered programs. Chris’ extensive industry experience that encompasses all stages of clinical development including successful drug approvals – as well as his background as a neurologist – represent a great fit with Xenon. I believe Chris will play a critical role moving forward, especially as we look ahead to the topline data from our XEN1101 Phase 2b X-TOLE study anticipated in late September to mid-October.”

Dr. Christopher Kenney commented, “I am dedicated to developing new therapies to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders and eager to join Xenon at this exciting time of growth when a number of therapeutic candidates are advancing through clinical development. In the near-term, I am looking forward to the XEN1101 Phase 2b X-TOLE study readout as I believe this promising, novel potassium channel modulator could potentially address a true unmet medical need for patients with focal seizures.”

Dr. Christopher Kenney is a board-certified neurologist with extensive clinical research experience within neuroscience in both industry and academic roles spanning more than 20 years. Most recently, Dr. Kenney served as Chief Medical Officer at Cadent Therapeutics, a biotech company focused on creating breakthrough therapies for neurological and psychiatric conditions, from 2019 until December 2020 when it was acquired by Novartis. Previously, Dr. Kenney was Senior Vice President of Medical Affairs (2018-2019) and Senior Vice President, Clinical Development (2016-2018) at Acorda Therapeutics. Prior to that position, from 2013 to 2016, Dr. Kenney served as Vice President/Senior Vice President of Clinical Development at Biotie Therapies, a biotechnology company focused on neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders that was acquired by Acorda Therapeutics in January 2016. Before joining Biotie, Dr. Kenney worked in clinical development at Novartis and Merck Serono. Dr. Kenney’s core medical and neurology training took place at Boston University School of Medicine and at University of California, San Diego (UCSD). Dr. Kenney held faculty positions at Baylor (2005-2007) and UCSD (2003-2005). In 2020, Dr. Kenney was appointed as a Fellow of the American Academy of Neurology.