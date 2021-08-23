Agtech Global International Inc’s Company Name Change to Galexxy Holdings Inc.

Newport Beach, California, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agtech Global International Inc. (OTC Pink: AGGL) is pleased to announce that on August 19, 2021, the Board of Directors of AgTech Global International, Inc., a Nevada corporation (the "Company") with the approval of its board of directors and a majority of its shareholders by written consent in lieu of a meeting, filed a Certificate of Amendment with the Secretary of State of Nevada.

As a result of the Certificate of Amendment, the Company has changed its name to “Galexxy Holdings, Inc.”. The Certificate of Amendment specifies that the effective date of the Name Change with the Nevada Secretary of State is August 19, 2021; however, the effectiveness of the Name Change is subject to approval by FINRA.