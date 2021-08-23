checkAd

Agtech Global International Inc’s Company Name Change to Galexxy Holdings Inc.

Newport Beach, California, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agtech Global International Inc. (OTC Pink: AGGL) is pleased to announce that on August 19, 2021, the Board of Directors of AgTech Global International, Inc., a Nevada corporation (the "Company") with the approval of its board of directors and a majority of its shareholders by written consent in lieu of a meeting, filed a Certificate of Amendment with the Secretary of State of Nevada. 

As a result of the Certificate of Amendment, the Company has changed its name to “Galexxy Holdings, Inc.”. The Certificate of Amendment specifies that the effective date of the Name Change with the Nevada Secretary of State is August 19, 2021; however, the effectiveness of the Name Change is subject to approval by FINRA.

The Company is submitting an Issuer Company-Related Action Notification Form to FINRA regarding the Name Change. After our submission, FINRA’s approval of the Name Change will be currently pending.

About Us:
Agtech is publicly traded on OTC Markets Pink (OTC Pink: AGGL). Based in Newport Beach, California, Agtech recently restructured its agricultural supplies business to enter the rapidly developing markets for premium CBD consumer products. Its “seed to sale” business strategy is keenly focused on the important synergy of health and wealth. 

Agtech Global International Inc.
CEO: Ross Lyndon-James
E: ross@galexxy.com
M: (949) 456 3972

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “statements”). All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this press release. 

https://twitter.com/AgtechGloba
https://www.galexxy.com/





