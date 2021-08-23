checkAd

Interim Report for 1 January-30 June 2021 (H1)

Company Announcement No 40/2021 23 August 2021

Strong momentum in Q2 and full-year guidance raised

  • For the first half of the financial year, organic volume growth was 13% (Q2: 12%) supported by less restrictions related to COVID-19 in H1 2021 compared to H1 2020. As a result, organic revenue growth in H1 2021 was also 13% (Q2: 16%)
  • In Q2 2021, EBIT increased by 13% to DKK 521 million (Q2 2020: DKK 463 million), resulting in an EBIT margin of 22.7% (Q2 2020: 23.4%)
  • For the first half of the year, EBIT increased by 13% to DKK 750 million (H1 2020: DKK 663 million), resulting in an EBIT margin of 19.2% (H1 2020: 19.2%). EBIT is thereby 6% higher than in H1 2019, i.e. before COVID-19 broke out
  • Free cash flow increased by DKK 123 million and was DKK 785 million (Q2 2020: DKK 662 million) increasing first-half free cash flow to DKK 683 million (H1 2020: DKK 590 million)
  • The outlook for full-year 2021 EBIT is raised to DKK 1,625-1,700 (previously DKK 1,525-1,625 million)
  • A new share buy-back program of up to DKK 250 million is launched
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS AND KEY RATIOS      
mDKK Q2 2021 Q2 20201 H1 2021 H1 20201 FY 20201  
Volume (thousand hl) 3,421 3,053 5,957 5,269 11,093  
Net revenue 2,300 1,979 3,905 3,457 7,315  
EBITDA 609 546 927 833 1,861  
EBITDA margin (%) 26.5 27.6 23.7 24.1 25.4  
EBIT 521 463 750 663 1,515  
EBIT margin (%) 22.7 23.4 19.2 19.2 20.7  
Profit before tax 526 460 749 648 1,505  
Net profit for the period 417 360 594 505 1,198  
Free cash flow 785 662 683 590 1,414  
Net interest-bearing debt     2,618 2,114 2,193  
NIBD/EBITDA (times)2     1.3 1.2 1.2  
Equity ratio (%)     32 40 40  
Earnings per share (EPS) 8.6 7.1 12.3 10.1 24.1  
1 Figures are restated as described in the attached Interim Report
