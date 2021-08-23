Itron Inspire 2021 Now Virtual Only, Conference Schedule Available

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, announced that Itron Inspire 2021, its premier customer-focused event, will be held virtually only, Oct. 4-8, 2021. The customer-focused event will bring together leaders from across energy, water, industrial IoT (IIoT) and smart communities to share perspectives and best practices to drive the industry forward. Originally, this year’s Itron Inspire was planned as a hybrid event with both virtual and in-person components.

“Due to increasing uncertainty around the COVID-19 Delta variant and with the safety of our customers, partners and employees in mind, we made the decision to host Itron Inspire virtually. We look forward to gathering online and exchanging ideas that help move our industry forward, especially around pressing matters such as better preparing for natural disasters and managing the influx of renewables and electric vehicles,” said Marina Donovan, vice president of global marketing and public affairs. “We have an excellent lineup of speakers and thought leaders including a number of customer lead breakout sessions.”