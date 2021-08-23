Itron Inspire 2021 Now Virtual Only, Conference Schedule Available
Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, announced that Itron Inspire 2021, its premier customer-focused event, will be held virtually only, Oct. 4-8, 2021. The customer-focused event will bring together leaders from across energy, water, industrial IoT (IIoT) and smart communities to share perspectives and best practices to drive the industry forward. Originally, this year’s Itron Inspire was planned as a hybrid event with both virtual and in-person components.
“Due to increasing uncertainty around the COVID-19 Delta variant and with the safety of our customers, partners and employees in mind, we made the decision to host Itron Inspire virtually. We look forward to gathering online and exchanging ideas that help move our industry forward, especially around pressing matters such as better preparing for natural disasters and managing the influx of renewables and electric vehicles,” said Marina Donovan, vice president of global marketing and public affairs. “We have an excellent lineup of speakers and thought leaders including a number of customer lead breakout sessions.”
Itron Inspire’s main event, the Knowledge Conference, will take place Oct. 4-6, 2021, and will feature two insightful keynotes, two big picture sessions and 20 breakout sessions. Post-conference forums will also take place virtually in the weeks following the Knowledge Conference. More details to come.
Keynotes & General Sessions
- Opening General Session: Todd L. Inlander, SVP and CIO of Southern California Edison and Tom Deitrich, president and CEO of Itron, will discuss the ongoing transformation of our industry, and how leveraging more intelligence throughout the delivery system can lead to more possibilities for innovation and efficiency to help drive transformation. Marina Donovan will take the virtual stage to unveil the results of this year’s Itron Resourcefulness Insight Report on grid resiliency.
- Tuesday General Session – Trek to Decarbonization: Tom Rand, co-founder and managing partner of ArcTern Ventures is one of the most creative and courageous public speakers in North America, challenging his audiences to recognize there are concrete solutions to the climate change crisis. Hear Tom as he takes this enormously complicated issue and reformulates it in a way that presents sound thinking for overcoming the impacts of climate change. Then Kimberly Britton, CEO of EPIcenter, will sit down with Tom for a fireside chat about innovation, decarbonization and the critical conversations we need to have around energy and water.
- Women in Utilities: Denise Thomas, president of The Effective Communication Coach, will share powerful insights to help transform emerging and existing professionals into extraordinary leaders by mastering the art of effective communication. Her high energy and enthusiasm to lift females up in organizations, alongside her powerful insights into inclusion and diversity, will be sure to re-energize attendees. Both men and women are encouraged to listen to this dynamic presentation.
Big Picture Sessions:
