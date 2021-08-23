checkAd

Swedish National Broadcaster SVT Chooses Avid Software Subscription for TV News and Programming Production Workflows

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.08.2021, 14:44  |  31   |   |   

Enterprise-wide subscription for MediaCentral platform and creative tools adds flexibility and capabilities for large and distributed production teams

BURLINGTON, Mass., Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avid (Nasdaq: AVID) today announced that Sveriges Television (SVT), Sweden’s largest television broadcaster, has expanded its investment in Avid technology to further enhance its end-to-end media production workflows, marking a new chapter in the two companies’ longstanding relationship. After almost three decades as an Avid customer, SVT has updated and future-proofed its production operations with the innovative MediaCentral subscription model.

SVT is one of many media companies turning to “as-a-service” offerings, moving from perpetual licenses to subscriptions with Avid to benefit from a more cost-efficient opex model. Due to the wide-ranging nature of its programming—including news, documentaries, drama, entertainment, and more—the flexibility of a MediaCentral subscription enables the broadcaster to scale resources and capabilities to meet changing production requirements.

Adde Granberg, CTO at SVT, commented, “SVT produces more than 24,000 hours of programming including HD, 2K and 4K in a year across a very large and widely distributed production team. Avid’s new subscription model allowed us to improve our MediaCentral foundation already in place with a host of capabilities, openness and scalability to better suit our elastic need for content management resources.”

SVT’s production operation is located across four main production centers in Stockholm, Gothenburg, Malmo and Umea, in addition to 34 regional news facilities throughout Sweden. This includes five Avid MediaCentral | Production Management systems accessing 3.2 petabytes of Avid NEXIS shared storage with MediaCentral | Cloud UX, enabling teams to share files and projects across the entire network. SVT’s production resources includes an enterprise subscription for more than 600 seats of Avid Media Composer editing software in addition to 20 Pro Tools systems for audio editing.

The openness of MediaCentral is a key part of the workflow, providing native integration to Avid’s Media Composer and enabling SVT to integrate the platform with third-party tools such as Adobe Premiere Pro. With the subscription model now in place, SVT will be able to leverage additional integrations as they become available and adapt its workflow to meet its future needs.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Swedish National Broadcaster SVT Chooses Avid Software Subscription for TV News and Programming Production Workflows Enterprise-wide subscription for MediaCentral platform and creative tools adds flexibility and capabilities for large and distributed production teamsBURLINGTON, Mass., Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Avid (Nasdaq: AVID) today announced that …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Announces the Construction of its First Lithium Vanadium ...
Allarity Therapeutics Publishes Interim Report for the Period January – June 2021
Bavarian Nordic Initiates Phase 2 Clinical Trial of COVID-19 Booster Vaccine
Valneva Commences Rolling Submission to MHRA for its Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine
Consolidated Unaudited Interim Report of AS PRFoods for the 4nd quarter and 12 months of 2020/2021 ...
Net Asset Value(s) and Portfolio update
Leonovus Inc. Files Q2 2021 Financial Results
HUTCHMED Selected as Constituent of Certain Hang Seng Indexes
The subscription price for the warrants of series (2020: 3) TO3 B in Terranet AB has been determined to SEK 0.80 and the subscription period starts today, ...
Titel
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
K92 Mining Releases Strong Q2 Financial Results and Record Mill Throughput
Vivid Seats Announces Post-Merger Public Company Board of Directors
GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS: GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended August 14, 2021
Brookfield Infrastructure Reminds Inter Pipeline Shareholders to Tender Before Offer Expiry at 5 ...
Opendoor Technologies Inc. Announces Proposed Convertible Senior Notes Offering
Lantronix Announces Ultra-Compact Open-Q System on Module Based on Qualcomm QRB5165 to Power ...
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Successful Tender and Take-up of 65.6% of Inter Pipeline Ltd. ...
New Bodycam Footage of Officers Using WRAP’s BolaWrap to Help De-escalate Crisis Situation
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
ShotSpotter Responds to False and Misleading Allegations by VICE News
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board