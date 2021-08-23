Swedish National Broadcaster SVT Chooses Avid Software Subscription for TV News and Programming Production Workflows

BURLINGTON, Mass., Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avid ( Nasdaq: AVID ) today announced that Sveriges Television (SVT), Sweden’s largest television broadcaster, has expanded its investment in Avid technology to further enhance its end-to-end media production workflows, marking a new chapter in the two companies’ longstanding relationship. After almost three decades as an Avid customer, SVT has updated and future-proofed its production operations with the innovative MediaCentral subscription model.

SVT is one of many media companies turning to “as-a-service” offerings, moving from perpetual licenses to subscriptions with Avid to benefit from a more cost-efficient opex model. Due to the wide-ranging nature of its programming—including news, documentaries, drama, entertainment, and more—the flexibility of a MediaCentral subscription enables the broadcaster to scale resources and capabilities to meet changing production requirements.

Adde Granberg, CTO at SVT, commented, “SVT produces more than 24,000 hours of programming including HD, 2K and 4K in a year across a very large and widely distributed production team. Avid’s new subscription model allowed us to improve our MediaCentral foundation already in place with a host of capabilities, openness and scalability to better suit our elastic need for content management resources.”

SVT’s production operation is located across four main production centers in Stockholm, Gothenburg, Malmo and Umea, in addition to 34 regional news facilities throughout Sweden. This includes five Avid MediaCentral | Production Management systems accessing 3.2 petabytes of Avid NEXIS shared storage with MediaCentral | Cloud UX, enabling teams to share files and projects across the entire network. SVT’s production resources includes an enterprise subscription for more than 600 seats of Avid Media Composer editing software in addition to 20 Pro Tools systems for audio editing.

The openness of MediaCentral is a key part of the workflow, providing native integration to Avid’s Media Composer and enabling SVT to integrate the platform with third-party tools such as Adobe Premiere Pro. With the subscription model now in place, SVT will be able to leverage additional integrations as they become available and adapt its workflow to meet its future needs.