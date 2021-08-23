Pure Extracts to host live Webcast to discuss the signing of the Definitive Agreement for the Michigan extraction JV and to provide a business update

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pure Extracts Technologies Corp . (CSE: PULL) (OTC: PRXTF) (XFRA: A2QJAJ) (“Pure Extracts” or the “Company”), a plant-based extraction company focused on cannabis, hemp and the rapidly emerging psychedelic sector, today announced that is plans to host a webinar on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at 12:00 pm EDT to discuss its latest Joint Venture in the United States and provide a general business update.

A video recording of the webcast will also be posted on the Company’s website approximately two hours following the live event.

Pure Extracts CEO, Ben Nikolaevsky, remarked “We are excited to be entering the Michigan extraction market, one of the fastest growing cannabis markets in the entire USA. Our JV partner is already selling to over 100 of the 400+ dispensaries in the State and as a result, we expect to drive significant revenues once we are fully operational in 2022. In Canada, we are now selling our products in 4 provinces including British Columbia (our home province), Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Ontario, with 2022 destined to be a year of rapid growth.”

About Pure Extracts (CSE: PULL) (OTC: PRXTF) (XFRA: A2QJAJ)

Pure Extracts Technology Corp. features an all-new, state-of-the-art processing facility located just 20 minutes north of world-famous Whistler, British Columbia. The bespoke facility has been constructed to European Union GMP standards aiming towards export sales of products and formulations, including those currently restricted in Canada, into European jurisdictions where they are legally available. Health Canada, under the Cannabis Act, granted Pure Extracts its Standard Processing License on September 25, 2020, and its Sales Amendment on July 19, 2021. The Company’s stock began trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) on November 5, 2020.