Signature Resources Provides a Project Update at Its 100% Owned Lingman Lake Gold Project

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
TORONTO, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Signature Resources Ltd. (TSXV: SGU, OTCQB: SGGTF, FSE 3S3) ("Signature" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an update on all site activities including the geophysical data programs and project site drill preparation being conducted at its 100% owned Lingman Lake Gold Project (“Project”) located in Northwestern Ontario.

Highlights:

  • The planned 10,000 meter fall drill program remains on schedule to commence around mid-September despite a challenging summer.
  • Delays with the summer activities related to the extensive summer wildfires and smoke in surrounding regions have subsided and no longer hamper site activities.
  • Previously announced geophysical programs are progressing rapidly:
    • Property-wide airborne LIDAR program has been completed
    • Lingman site 3D Induced Polarization (“IP”) data program is ~60% completed and is expected to be completed by mid-late September (in time for drilling)
    • Property-wide airborne geophysics program is underway and scheduled to be completed in early September
    • Newly analyzed historical information in the on-going compilation of the Lingman Lake Greenstone belt has generated a conceptual exploration model for the 40-mineral occurrences located at the west end of the belt.

Site expansion and enhancements supporting the upcoming expanded drilling campaign continue to advance and are scheduled to be largely completed by late September.

“Signature has successfully progressed its Project on all fronts throughout this summer despite incurring some delays that were caused by wildfires in the region and I am proud of the whole Signature team for what they have been able to accomplish. The Project remains on target to commence drilling around mid-September.
Robert Vallis – President, CEO, and Director

The late summer schedule is focused on completing various site and regional geophysical data collection programs, and several camp expansion/enhancement tasks to prepare for the next scheduled expanded drill campaign.  

Wildfire-related government restrictions have now been lifted. The month of July and into early August saw delays incurred at the Project related to the significant wildfires and smoke from unprecedented and extreme drought conditions that hampered and threatened the entire regions of western and northwest Ontario into and throughout Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and south into the northern United States. A resulting restriction of all industrial forestry/logging operations and certain mineral field exploration and mining-related activities was put into effect by the Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry (“NDMNRF”).

