Kansas Department for Children and Families Selects Conduent to Upgrade Child Support Case Management System

Conduent will support the state’s system re-platforming from an aging mainframe computer to a modern, web-based system for 131,000 children and their parents

19-month implementation period will be followed by a year of maintenance support

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Kansas Department for Children and Families (DCF) has selected Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), a business process services and solutions company, to re-platform its child support case management system affecting approximately 131,000 children and their parents in the state. Under the new contract, Conduent will manage the migration of the statewide child support enforcement system from an aging mainframe application to a modern, web-based application running in the Azure Cloud platform.

Today, roughly half of state child support agencies still rely on legacy mainframes, incurring high costs to operate and making it difficult to modify and find technical resources to support. By using advanced code and data conversion tools, Conduent’s migration will help Kansas accelerate project completion times and avoid retraining agency staff. The newly migrated system will not require users to change how they access or use the system, resulting in a seamless transition.

“We’re pleased to partner with Conduent on this important step toward a more modern system for our state and for the Kansas families who depend on child support,” said Laura Howard, Secretary of the Kansas Department for Children and Families.

The contract includes a 19-month implementation period for the new system, followed by a one-year period in which Conduent will provide operations support services.

“We’re proud that Kansas DCF is placing its trust in our experience and capabilities for this important statewide project,” said Mark King, Group President, Payment and Eligibility Solutions at Conduent. “As child support enforcement agencies increasingly seek to modernize their systems, our approach helps reduce agencies’ long-term costs while ensuring that states and families have access to a system that provides continuity and reliability.”

This contract extends Conduent’s partnership with the state of Kansas. In November 2020, the company was awarded a contract with the state’s Department of Health and Environment to provide eligibility and application processing services for the state’s Medicaid and CHIP (Children’s Health Insurance) programs. Conduent is also providing support services for the state-led processing of benefits for the Elderly, Disabled and Long-Term Care Medical programs.

For 30 years, Conduent has been a trusted operations partner to child support agencies across the country, helping them improve technology and services for children and families. The company processes more than $11 billion, or approximately one-third of all U.S. child support payments, every year.

Kansas Department for Children and Families Selects Conduent to Upgrade Child Support Case Management System Conduent will support the state’s system re-platforming from an aging mainframe computer to a modern, web-based system for 131,000 children and their parents 19-month implementation period will be followed by a year of maintenance support FLORHAM …

