checkAd

Hannover House Pacts with One Eleven Productions for Major New Reality TV Series, COWBOYS OF CANNABIS

Autor: Accesswire
23.08.2021, 14:50  |  15   |   |   

TULSA, OK / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2021 / Hannover House, Inc. (OTC PINK:HHSE) is lighting up to achieve all new highs as the company ventures into reality television and the Marijuana industry with "Cowboys of Cannabis" - a new TV series from …

TULSA, OK / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2021 / Hannover House, Inc. (OTC PINK:HHSE) is lighting up to achieve all new highs as the company ventures into reality television and the Marijuana industry with "Cowboys of Cannabis" - a new TV series from One-Eleven Productions, Inc.

https://storage.googleapis.com/accesswire/media/660883/Cowboys-in-Cannabis-vC2-copy.jpg
Foto: Accesswire

In a little over three years, the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Industry has grown to over $1-Billion in annual revenues, and has sparked a massive support industry of growers, processors, distributors and retailers. With relaxed requirements for eligibility, the Oklahoma Marijuana laws place it closer to recreational access than many States with more traditional medical restrictions. "Cowboys of Cannabis" chronicles the eye-popping activities, hard work and colorful dramas for a dozen primary players in the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Industry.

"Producer Chris Large has hit a home run with this exciting and mesmerizing series, with its unique concept and unforgettable characters," said Eric Parkinson, CEO of Hannover House. "We are very excited to be working with One Eleven Productions as one of the presenting companies and as the exclusive sales and licensing agency for the series. We see ‘Cowboys of Cannabis' as having the same level of broad audience appeal of other character driven reality series, such as ‘Duck Dynasty' 'Orange County Choppers' and ‘Real Housewives,'" he continued.

One Eleven Productions has already shot over a hundred hours of raw footage for the series, and is currently finalizing the edit-assembly of the Pilot episode and character biography pieces. In September, Hannover House plans to present the series to major broadcasters and cable networks for first-run placement, with second run airings to be retained for the forthcoming MyFlix streaming service. Hannover House will also be soliciting licenses from principal international television cable networks and broadcasters.

"Eric Parkinson and Hannover House have been immensely helpful with the development of this series concept and venture," said Chris Large, Principal Producer of the series and President of One Eleven Productions, Inc. "We are confident that this series will be popularly received by viewers who are likely to be enthralled with our entertaining stars and our rags-to-riches backdrop. So much of what we have captured seems larger-than-life, but it's all real and it's happening right now throughout Oklahoma," he concluded.

"The Medical & Recreational Marijuana industry has exploded over the past few years nationally, not only for growers, processors and distributors, but also for a myriad of publicly-traded companies that have sought to ride this wave," said Parkinson. "'Cowboys of Cannabis' is the first television series that pulls back the curtain to show the inner workings of this explosive new industry, and we are excited to be on the cutting edge of this bold new concept.'

Hannover House, Inc. was established in 1993 and has been active in various forms of media distribution for 28-years - from book publishing and home video distribution to theatrical releases. In 2018, the company announced a new corporate focus to pursue digital streaming through a multi-studio streaming venture called MyFlix. "Cowboys of Cannabis" is the company's first television series venture, which Parkinson feels is a natural extension due to existing relationships with most of the major USA broadcasters and cable networks.

For More information contact:

ERIC PARKINSON, Eric@HannoverHouse.com / 818-481-5277

SOURCE: Hannover House, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/660883/Hannover-House-Pacts-with-One-Eleven ...

Hannover House Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hannover House Pacts with One Eleven Productions for Major New Reality TV Series, COWBOYS OF CANNABIS TULSA, OK / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2021 / Hannover House, Inc. (OTC PINK:HHSE) is lighting up to achieve all new highs as the company ventures into reality television and the Marijuana industry with "Cowboys of Cannabis" - a new TV series from …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
RedHill Announces Two New U.S. Patents
i3 Energy PLC Announces Closing of Previously Announced Acquisition
Liberty Financial Helping Businesses Get Ahead This New Financial Year
Deep Green Waste & Recycling (DGWR) CEO Provides Blueprint of Acquisition Strategy in Audio ...
SEG Announces 2021 Interim Results Stable and Orderly Production and Operation Revenue and Profit ...
SPI Energy's Phoenix Motorcars Expands R&D and Production Capabilities with Move to Larger Facility ...
Alteration Study at Blackdome Identifies Significant Exploration Potential
Condor Gold Plc Announces the Appointment of John Seaberg as Chief Financial Officer
SUIC and Partner Sinoway International Team Up with Strong and Experienced Professionals, Bankers ...
Mawson Summarizes Successful 2021 Drilling at Rajapalot, Finland
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Linde to Supply Green Hydrogen to the Semiconductor Industry
Inc. 5000 Names WeShield, an Optec International Subsidiary, as the 53rd Fastest-Growing Company in ...
EastWest Bioscience Issues a Correction to the News Release Distributed on May 28, 2020
Binovi Technologies Corp Responds to Unsolicited Captiva Verde Bid
Fabled Silver Gold Announces Closing of $6.9 Million Private Placement in Connection with the ...
Falcon Acquires Ground Along the Baie Verte Brompton Line, Contiguous with Marvel Discovery, ...
AdvanceTC Forms A Global Distribution Network Ahead of Its Upcoming Phone Release
Snowline Gold Announces the Appointment of Scott Berdahl as Chief Executive Officer
Biotricity Reports 290% Revenue Growth Year Over Year in Record First Quarter
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Empower Clinics Acquires Canadian Diabetes Leader MediSure
MicroVision Hires Dr. Thomas Luce to Lead EMEA Business Development and Announces Opening of ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
25.07.21Hannover House Expands Production and Financing Opportunities in Oklahoma as Natural Extension to Form 10 Filing and MyFlix Launch
Accesswire | Analysen