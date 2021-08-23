Vitana-X to Host Restart Event on Sunday, September 12, 2021 from 13:00 to 21:30 CET in Salzburg, Austria

Readies for U.S. Market LaunchMIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2021 / VitanaX, Inc. (OTC PINK:VITX), a provider of comprehensive programs for greater well-being, fitness and health with a wellness network marketing program, is pleased to announce …

During the last six months, there has been a lot of progress made on the business. New marketing tools have been developed and will make it easier for the brand partners. Success stories will be presented and new products will be introduced.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2021 / VitanaX, Inc. (OTC PINK:VITX), a provider of comprehensive programs for greater well-being, fitness and health with a wellness network marketing program, is pleased to announce its Restart Event on Sunday, September 12 from 13:00 to 21:30 CET. The Company is expecting participants from Austria, Germany, Switzerland, Slovakia, Czech Republic and Romania, which want to get more informed about developments during the past six months. The Event will be conducted in German, with English, Slovakian and Romanian translations.

Vitana-X Co-Founder Bernhard Sommer, commented, "The launch of our innovative skin care line has been a complete success! Overall, the development of our skincare segment is very exciting. We will expand this sector with additional products which we expect will be well-received by customers. Our team continues to innovate as we move forward with our potential launch for the U.S. market."

About Vitana-X

Vitana-X, Inc.'s (OTC: VITX) Vitana-X, an international wellness company specializing in the development and manufacture of health-promoting products based on DNA analysis. As a pioneer in this industry and a worldwide network of highly qualified experts, it offers its customers extensive opportunities to lead a healthier life. Vitana-X offers comprehensive programs for greater well-being, fitness and health by helping you achieve the desired results and offering exercises that fit your body type. Vitana-X wants to support people in their healthy development and be their reliable partner for their full potential. Vitana-X comes from two worlds and wants to unite them in the future - science and the challenges of daily life, so that its customers can continue to care for other areas of life without sacrificing a healthy life.

For additional information on Vitana-X, please visit: https://vitanax.net/en/

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements. This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "prospects," "outlook," and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, performance or achievements. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise.

