Advanced Protective Gear and Armor Market to Reach $26.54 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 7.4% CAGR

Increase in terrorism activities and warfare worldwide and stringent laws & regulations regarding work environment safety drive the growth of the global advanced protective gear and armor market

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Advanced Protective Gear and Armor Market by End-use Industry (Industrial, Oil & Gas, Law Enforcement, Healthcare, Construction, and Other), User (Industrial and Personal), and Type (Thermal, Chemical or Biological, Ballistic, and Other): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". As per the report, the global advanced protective gear and armor industry was pegged at $12.13 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $26.54 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Rise in terrorist activities and warfare situations across the world and strict laws & regulations about work environment safety have boosted the growth of the global advanced protective gear and armor market. However, low safety compliance in the construction industry and availability of poor quality and low-cost products hinder the market growth. On the contrary, surge in military expenditure to acquire body armor and technological advancements in protective gear and armor products are expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

  • Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the governments imposed strict lockdown regulations and restricted number of personnel in factories. This resulted in decrease in demand for protective equipment and adoption of new technologies such as smart sensors in protective gears.
  • The prolonged lockdown forced protective equipment manufacturing facilities to shut down their operations. Moreover, the lockdown resulted in the disruption of the supply chain and increased raw material prices.

