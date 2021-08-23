Increase in terrorism activities and warfare worldwide and stringent laws & regulations regarding work environment safety drive the growth of the global advanced protective gear and armor market

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Advanced Protective Gear and Armor Market by End-use Industry (Industrial, Oil & Gas, Law Enforcement, Healthcare, Construction, and Other), User (Industrial and Personal), and Type (Thermal, Chemical or Biological, Ballistic, and Other): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". As per the report, the global advanced protective gear and armor industry was pegged at $12.13 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $26.54 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2030.