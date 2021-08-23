Siena Investments Will Join Focus Partner Firm Buckingham Strategic Wealth, Establishing Buckingham's Presence in Michigan

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2021 / Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) ("Focus"), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement under which …

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2021 / Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) ("Focus"), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement under which Siena Capital Management, LLC, d/b/a Siena Investments ("Siena"), a registered investment adviser with offices in Grand Ledge and Williamston, Michigan, will join Focus partner firm Buckingham Strategic Wealth, LLC ("Buckingham" or "Buckingham Strategic Wealth"). This transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. Founded in 2000 by Roger Millbrook and Stephen Hicks, Siena is a fee-only fiduciary firm offering wealth management services to executives and other professionals, business owners, and retirees and their families in the greater Lansing, Michigan area and beyond. Siena has been associated with Buckingham since 2000 through its partnership with Buckingham Strategic Partners, LLC, Buckingham's affiliated comprehensive wealth platform.