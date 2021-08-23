checkAd

Siena Investments Will Join Focus Partner Firm Buckingham Strategic Wealth, Establishing Buckingham's Presence in Michigan

Autor: Accesswire
23.08.2021, 15:00  |  41   |   |   

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2021 / Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) ("Focus"), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement under which …

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2021 / Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) ("Focus"), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement under which Siena Capital Management, LLC, d/b/a Siena Investments ("Siena"), a registered investment adviser with offices in Grand Ledge and Williamston, Michigan, will join Focus partner firm Buckingham Strategic Wealth, LLC ("Buckingham" or "Buckingham Strategic Wealth"). This transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Founded in 2000 by Roger Millbrook and Stephen Hicks, Siena is a fee-only fiduciary firm offering wealth management services to executives and other professionals, business owners, and retirees and their families in the greater Lansing, Michigan area and beyond. Siena has been associated with Buckingham since 2000 through its partnership with Buckingham Strategic Partners, LLC, Buckingham's affiliated comprehensive wealth platform.

"We have known Roger and Stephen for more than 20 years as they have leveraged our advisory solutions platform to deliver excellent service to their clients," said Justin Ferri, Chief Operating Officer of Buckingham. "There has always been a natural cultural and philosophical fit between our firms through our shared approach to evidence-based financial planning and wealth management. We foresee that the addition of Siena will provide us with significant opportunities to serve more clients as we continue to grow our presence in Michigan."

"At Siena, we work every day to create confidence among our clients that we are taking every facet of their financial lives into account when helping them plan for the future," said Roger Millbrook, Co-Founder of Siena. "We know that focusing on data, research and evidence over emotions helps our clients safeguard their wealth and achieve their goals." "We're confident that joining Buckingham will only deepen our commitment to our clients by enabling us to build on the passion and focus we bring to delivering an outstanding client experience," added Stephen Hicks, Co-Founder of Siena.

