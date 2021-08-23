Herbal Essences and TerraCycle “Renew the Forest” Partnership to Plant 60,000+ Trees and Donate 20 Benches Made from Recycled Hair Care Packaging to Nature Preserves Maintained by The Nature Conservancy

Herbal Essences and international recycling leader, TerraCycle, announce the latest impact of their longtime national recycling program: The installment of 20 benches made from recycled hair care packaging, in three nature preserves maintained by The Nature Conservancy (TNC) and the planting of over 60,000 trees throughout the United States.

Independence Lake Preserve (Photo: David Mandrella/The Nature Conservancy)

In the Spring of 2021, Herbal Essences pledged to plant one tree for every two bottles of select bio:renew shampoo or conditioner purchased at Walmart in the U.S. during the month of April (see full program terms here), with a goal of planting 58,000 trees. Exceeding that goal, 61,329 trees will be planted in the U.S. this fall through TNC’s Plant a Billion Trees program, which is a major forest restoration effort with a goal of planting one billion trees across the planet to help curb the effects of climate change.

Further, 20 benches created from recycled hair care packaging will be donated to the Independence Lake Preserve in California, the Edge of Appalachia Preserve System in Ohio, and the Morgan Swamp Preserve in Ohio, encouraging visitors to embrace the outdoors and enjoy nature for years to come.

“Forests around the world are under threat due to impacts of climate change, development and invasive species; in fact, the United States lost 104 million acres of tree cover from 2001 to 2020,” said Bill Stanley, State Director for The Nature Conservancy’s Ohio chapter. “With the help of partners like Herbal Essences and TerraCycle, and their support of TNC’s ongoing Plant a Billion Trees program through the “Renew the Forest” initiative, we are one step closer to tackling this serious planetary problem.”

“Plants underpin all life on Earth and tangible renewal is necessary to sustain biodiversity,” said Rachel Zipperian, Herbal Essences Senior Scientist. “We are proud to partner with TerraCycle and The Nature Conservancy to carry out business practices that directly enhance natural environments for communities to enjoy.”

“Teaming up with environmentally-conscious partners like Herbal Essences and The Nature Conservancy aligns with TerraCycle’s philosophy of maximizing our ability to do good,” said Tom Szaky, TerraCycle CEO and Founder. “Together, we are making it simple to be a protector of the planet and to help preserve the natural beauty of the environment for future generations.”