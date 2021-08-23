checkAd

Alexander Riveros Joins AXIS Re as Senior Underwriter for Credit & Surety to Focus on Latin American Market

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.08.2021, 15:00  |  19   |   |   

AXIS Re, the reinsurance business segment of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS Capital") (NYSE:AXS), today announced that Alexander Riveros has joined AXIS Re as Senior Underwriter, Credit & Surety, effective August 23. Mr. Riveros will report directly to Camilo Rodriguez, Head of International Credit & Surety.

In this role, Mr. Riveros will be responsible for covering the Latin American market and will contribute to driving the business’ portfolio goals for credit & surety as well as fostering strong partnerships with clients and brokers.

“We’re delighted to welcome Alexander to AXIS Re,” said Mr. Rodriguez. “He brings strong expertise in this space and a track record of success in the Latin American market making him a great addition to the Credit & Surety team.”

Mr. Riveros joins AXIS Re following over 25 years in the Latin American (re)insurance industry, most recently as a Senior Surety Underwriter at Markel International. He will be based in Zurich.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital, through its operating subsidiaries, is a global provider of specialty lines insurance and treaty reinsurance with shareholders' equity of $5.4 billion at June 30, 2021, and locations in Bermuda, the United States, Europe, Singapore and Canada. Its operating subsidiaries have been assigned a rating of "A+" ("Strong") by Standard & Poor's and "A" ("Excellent") by A.M. Best. For more information about AXIS Capital, visit our website at www.axiscapital.com.

Wertpapier


