Progress. Performance. Priorities. Regions Financial Issues Annual Review and ESG Report

Regions Financial Corp. (NYSE:RF) on Monday announced the release of its latest Annual Review and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report. The document, linked here , gives Regions’ customers, investors, associates, community partners, and other stakeholders a comprehensive overview of not only the company’s financial performance – but also progress made in addressing a range of environmental and social issues while maintaining strong governance principles.

Specifically, the in-depth report spans the year 2020 – when communities worldwide began to be confronted by a global health crisis the likes of which our society had never experienced. In addition, a series of racial injustices illustrated the need for greater equity and the importance of companies stepping up to serve as part of the solution to systemic racism and biases. Further, the need for more innovation in banking was met by quickly adapting to, and anticipating, evolving customer needs.

Regions and its associates tackled these issues and others head-on – guided by the company’s mission to make life better.

“Despite these unprecedented events, there were specific things that did not change. Our mission and purpose, underscored by our values, remained steadfast,” said John Turner, President and CEO of Regions Financial Corp. “We were there when it mattered in 2020, whether big moments or small touchpoints. And that’s what it’s all about – developing relationships with our stakeholders and delivering on our purpose to create shared value for all of them.”

Regions’ 2020 Annual Review and ESG Report is titled “Consistent, Sustainable, Long-Term Performance – Made Simple.” It stays true to its title with an easy-to-digest, interactive format, and it complements Regions’ existing disclosures on ESG matters and related topics. Highlights from this latest report include:

Responding to the Health Crisis and Economic Disruption : Regions Bank operated from a position of strength in addressing the financial challenges people and businesses experienced as the pandemic’s impacts grew. At the same time, the company took several steps to protect the health and safety of customers and associates alike. As the pandemic unfolded, Regions quickly: Transitioned to a remote-work environment for non-branch associates, while also keeping more than 90 percent of Regions’ branches open, maintaining essential financial services while observing the latest health guidelines. Regions also supported customers with a significant number of loan payment deferrals and forbearance requests. Further, the bank provided vital capital to small businesses by reassigning more than 2,100 associates to help with funding needs related to the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), which was set up by the U.S. Small Business Administration to help keep businesses afloat.

Elevating Our Commitment to Racial Equity and Economic Empowerment : The nation, and the world, were rocked by a series of racial injustices that served as painful reminders of the progress that has yet to be made in terms of eliminating racism and removing systemic biases. As a financial institution, Regions recognizes it has a key role to serve in creating greater equity and elevating communities. The bank must use its resources and experience in ways that foster more inclusion and unity. Among examples of Regions’ response in 2020: On June 30, Regions Bank and the Regions Foundation, a nonprofit funded primarily by Regions Bank, announced a combined two-year, $12 million commitment to advance programs and initiatives that promote racial equity and economic empowerment for communities of color. Within less than six months of the 24-month commitment, Regions Bank, the Regions Foundation, and the Regions Community Development Corporation had allocated more than $5.2 million to positively impact communities of color, providing more equitable opportunities for success and prosperity.

Accelerating the Cadence of Innovation : Customers’ needs changed dramatically – and quickly – in 2020. Already investing more in digital services, Regions Bank was able to respond in rapid time by meeting changing expectations. Regions is focused on providing an omni-channel banking experience, where customers receive superior service through any number of options. Among highlights in 2020: Mobile transactions were up significantly, and Regions launched a reimagined mobile banking app that earned a 4.8-star rating on the Apple app store. Approximately 1.1 billion logins were recorded in 2020 as Regions reached 2.9 million active digital customers. The bank launched Regions Greenprint – a system that helps customers work with a banker to create, track and meet their financial goals. Since Greenprint was launched, Regions bankers have completed over 800,000 custom financial plans for customers.

Generating Solid Financial Performance in a Challenging Year : Regions finished 2020 delivering top total shareholder returns among peers and strong financial results, despite the challenges endured throughout the year. Highlights included: Reporting net income available to common shareholders of $991 million and earnings per diluted share of $1.03. Revenue grew 7% percent; with 6% growth on an adjusted basis. Record pre-tax, pre-provision income was up 11% over the prior year, while adjusted pre-tax pre-provision income increased 9% to its highest level in more than a decade. A steady focus on continuous improvement helped generate positive operating leverage of 2.7% on a reported basis and 2.6% on an adjusted basis. Overall credit results were better than originally expected, especially given the challenging operating environment. While interest rates fell to all-time lows, net interest income grew 4% from the prior year, attributable in large part to Regions’ comprehensive interest rate hedging program.

Achieving Key Environmental Objectives : The banking industry can serve a key role in helping businesses and industries transition to a lower-carbon economy. Regions is focused on this every day – while also finding ways to reduce the bank’s own emissions. Among examples: Regions’ consistent focus on energy use reduction includes building automation systems, energy-efficient equipment, and developing more sustainable branches. Examples of sustainability in new-branch construction and renovations include: Light-colored thermoplastic roofing materials Recycled-content ceiling tiles, ceiling grids, and wall bases Carbon-neutral carpet tiles ENERGY STAR-compliant window glazing Ultra-high efficiency heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems with demand-control ventilation 100% LED light fixtures In 2020, Regions generated 119 megawatts of electricity across 20 rooftop solar installations on branch facilities. The company has realized $91 million in cumulative energy cost savings since 2008.

Regions is also focused on increasing lending and other financial services in support of a healthier environment. 2020 sustainable finance highlights include: