Jackson Names Carrie Chelko Executive Vice President, Future General Counsel and Secretary

Jackson Financial Inc.1 (Jackson) today announced that industry veteran Carrie Chelko will join Jackson as an Executive Vice President on August 30, 2021, and will be based in the company’s corporate offices in Lansing, Michigan. Chelko will assume the role of General Counsel and Secretary upon Jackson’s completion of the previously announced separation from Prudential plc (Prudential), which is expected to be completed on September 13, 2021, subject to Prudential shareholder approval. Chelko succeeds Julia Goatley, who has been serving as interim EVP, General Counsel and Secretary since February 2021 and will return to retirement upon completion of the separation from Prudential.

Chelko joins Jackson from Fidelity Investments where she served as Senior Vice President and Chief Compliance Officer and led regulatory compliance for businesses within Fidelity Personal Investing. She was also responsible for proactive engagement with regulators and partnered with the business to support new business lines, product growth, regulatory change management and agile transformation. Prior to Fidelity, Chelko served as SVP and Chief Counsel for Lincoln Financial Network, Lincoln’s retail wealth management business, and Lincoln Financial Distributors, the wholesale distributor of Lincoln’s manufactured annuities, insurance and retirement plan products.

“I am pleased to welcome Carrie to the Jackson team,” said Laura Prieskorn, Chief Executive Officer, Jackson. “Carrie’s insights and expertise will be an outstanding complement to our already strong capabilities as we become an independent, publicly-listed company. Her wealth of experience working closely with industry regulators will be critical to our success as we further position Jackson as a leading provider of U.S. retirement income solutions.”

“I am delighted to join the Jackson team at such a pivotal moment in the company’s history,” said Chelko. “I look forward to working with this purpose-driven team as Jackson continues to execute against a focused strategy to drive growth, deliver value to our stakeholders and help Americans grow and protect their retirement savings and income.”

Prieskorn added, “I would like to thank Julia for her important contributions during her more than 17 years at Jackson, especially as she stepped in as the interim General Counsel to oversee Jackson’s transition to becoming a public company.”

ABOUT JACKSON
 Jackson is committed to helping clarify the complexity of retirement planning—for financial professionals and their clients. Our range of annuity products, financial know-how, history of award-winning service* and streamlined experiences strive to reduce the confusion that complicates retirement plans. We believe by providing clarity for all today, we can help drive better outcomes for tomorrow. For more information, visit www.jackson.com.

Jackson Posts Analyst Presentation
Jackson Introduces New Retirement Investment Annuity
Jackson Financial Announces Effectiveness of Form 10 Registration Statement
