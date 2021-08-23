PROS Honored by Microsoft for Outstanding Sales Achievement and Innovation with 2021/2022 Inner Circle Award

2021/2022 Inner Circle members are invited to the Inner Circle Summit in March 2022 as well as virtual meetings between July 2021 and June 2022, where they will have a unique opportunity to share strategy and network with Microsoft senior leaders and fellow partners. This recognition of Inner Circle for Microsoft Business Applications coincided with Microsoft Inspire , the annual premier partner event, which took place July 14-15, 2021.

PROS (NYSE: PRO), a provider of SaaS solutions optimizing shopping and selling experiences, has achieved the prestigious Microsoft Business Applications 2021/2022 Inner Circle award. Membership in this elite group is based on sales achievements that rank PROS in the top echelon of the Microsoft’s Business Applications global network of partners. Inner Circle members have performed to a high standard of excellence by delivering valuable solutions that help organizations achieve increased success.

“In a year of deep business transformation for every company and every industry on the planet, it is extremely rewarding to be able to recognize Microsoft Business Applications partners from every corner of the world that accelerated our joint customers’ digital transformation and drove unsurpassed customer success,” said Cecilia Flombaum, Microsoft Business Applications Ecosystem Lead. “Our Inner Circle members are chosen based on their business performance as well as capabilities as an organization, whether that’s creating IP, developing solutions or having an industry leading focus on digital transformation. Microsoft is honored to recognize PROS for their achievements this past year, their dedication to our customers and their innovation around the Microsoft Cloud.”

PROS AI-powered pricing and selling solutions integrate with Dynamics 365 to give every business the ability to dynamically adapt their digital selling strategy to a highly fluid market while optimizing revenue profitability. PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management and PROS Smart Configure, Price, Quote, which are both part of the PROS Platform, make it possible for companies to drive a harmonized and interconnected selling motion within and across key components of the selling engine. Hosted on Microsoft Azure, PROS solutions deliver speed, precision and consistency for customers transforming their businesses through digital selling initiatives to ensure long-term leadership in their respective markets.