Nate Rackiewicz Joins Gannett as Chief Data Officer

Rackiewicz brings over two decades of experience in data science and advanced analytics. He joins Gannett from Take-Two Interactive where he served as Head of Analytics building a global data science and advanced analytics center of excellence, in addition to creating a competitive intelligence platform to successfully drive increased revenue for the leading video game publisher. Rackiewicz has also previously led consumer data and analytics efforts at A+E Networks and HBO.

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) announced today Nate Rackiewicz joining as Chief Data Officer, a newly-created role overseeing the company’s vision, strategy and execution of data, analytics, and science across all business units. In a first for Gannett, Rackiewicz will lead a global team that will implement the company’s enterprise-wide customer identity, data and growth analytics as well as data science and modeling capabilities. He will report to Gannett’s Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer Mayur Gupta.

“We are excited to welcome Nate to lead our expansive intelligence ecosystem across the company and enhance Gannett’s data-driven culture and mindset,” said Gupta. “His experience building and executing revenue-generating data science solutions will truly benefit our organization as we seek to holistically strengthen and leverage our data to drive business growth and enhance how we engage our valued subscribers.”

“I am thrilled to be joining Gannett and spearheading data operations during such a pivotal time for the business,” said Rackiewicz. “Gannett is transforming from a legacy publishing company to a customer-obsessed, subscription-led content platform and I am looking forward to leveraging data and analytics to inform our success and growth.”

Prior to working at Take-Two Interactive, Rackiewicz served as Vice President of Consumer Data and Analytics for A+E Networks where he established a center of excellence for consumer-focused data science and advanced analytics, as well as analyzed over 40,000 industry-wide cable episodic airings to create data-informed solutions across the network’s advertising sales, marketing, programming, and distribution divisions. Rackiewicz additionally held multiple leadership roles at cable television company HBO over nearly two decades, during which he pioneered their software development outsourcing program, re-architected media supply chain to launch HBO GO, and ultimately expanded into HBO NOW which generated over 1 million subscribers and over $180 million of revenue within one year.

