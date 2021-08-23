checkAd

Curiosity Stream and Curiosity Channel To Launch on fuboTV

Curiosity Inc. (Nasdaq: CURI), the leading global factual media company, and fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, announced today a multi-year distribution partnership. Through the agreement, the linear channel, Curiosity Channel, will launch today for fuboTV viewers in the U.S., and the Curiosity Stream VOD service will roll out for viewers in both the US and Canada in the coming weeks.

Curiosity’s linear channel will be available to U.S. subscribers of fuboTV’s Extra package, which includes more than 40 channels featuring premium sports, entertainment, news and family entertainment programming. fuboTV viewers will soon be able to watch Curiosity Stream's extensive range of titles, including many in 4K, on their favorite nature, science and history topics as well as technology, adventure, travel, space exploration and more.

“We are delighted to be part of the fuboTV family and contribute to their customer-centric OTT streaming service,” said Brandon Fong, Senior Vice President of Partnerships and Distribution for Curiosity Stream. “As the leading factual entertainment service, Curiosity is well positioned to amplify fuboTV's value proposition to cord cutters and consumers who want to know more about the world around them."

“The addition of Curiosity’s programming, which is renowned for its incredible quality and superior production, will appeal to fuboTV subscribers of all ages,” said Ben Grad, Senior Vice President, Content Strategy and Acquisition, fuboTV. “Delivering an unsurpassed content experience has been a focus for fuboTV since we first launched 4K streams three years ago. Curiosity’s content portfolio, which includes thousands of premium non-fiction titles, is a perfect fit.”

fuboTV subscribers can watch Curiosity’s most popular original shows and series including:

  • Beyond the Spotlight, the powerful biography series profiling people at the height of fame -- including Shaquille O’Neal, Kristen Bell and others -- exploring their personal passions and their drive to change the world;
  • Three seasons of the inspirational high school football docu-series 4th and Forever, each exploring the powerhouse programs and historic rivalries that have produced some of the NFL’s best. But at the heart of each season are the teammates, their families, and the communities that support the young players on and off the field;
  • Doug To The Rescue, about a drone pilot’s mission from the front lines of the Australian bush fires to coastal towns leveled by hurricanes to save animals stranded in the aftermath of a natural disaster;
  • The History of Home narrated by Nick Offerman, a journey around the globe and through time to discover the surprising histories and mysteries behind every room in the house, including access to some of the most spectacular homes of all time, from famous structures like Highclere Castle -- home to the series Downton Abbey -- to Jefferson’s Monticello;
  • As well as many more binge-worthy films and series including Jeremy Jones Higher, America’s National Parks, Viking Women, and Live The Stream: The Life of Joe Humphries.

