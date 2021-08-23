T-Mobile is Giving Customers One Year of Apple TV+, on Us
In the words of Emmy darling Ted Lasso: Smells like potential. T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced that Un-carrier customers now get a full year of Apple TV+ for free starting August 25. All new and existing T-Mobile customers on Magenta and Magenta MAX plans score this deal — Sprint Unlimited Plus and Sprint Premium customers too!
And it makes sense. T-Mobile is America’s 5G leader with the first unlimited 5G smartphone plan that can’t slow you down based on how much smartphone data you use: Magenta MAX. T-Mobile’s got the nation’s largest, fastest and most reliable 5G network. T-Mobile’s Extended Range 5G covers 305 million people across 1.7 million square miles – bigger in size than both of the Carriers’ 5G networks combined – with Ultra Capacity 5G now covering 165 million people and on track to hit nationwide by end of year.
T-Mobile’s leading network is ready for all the award-winning content you’ll want to binge-watch. Apple TV+ features new, exclusive original series, movies, and documentaries from today’s most imaginative storytellers — like the award-winning “Ted Lasso” with Jason Sudeikis, “The Morning Show” with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, and “See” with Jason Momoa, as well as buzzworthy films like “CODA,” “Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry,” and “Greyhound” with Tom Hanks, upcoming series like “The Problem with Jon Stewart” and “Foundation,” and much more. New Apple Originals roll out every month, all ad-free, and Apple TV+ can be shared among up to six family members.
“Customers love streaming at T-Mobile. In fact it’s the #1 use of our network with over half of overall traffic— so of course, we’re expanding options for customers – bringing them the award-winning Apple TV+ for 12 months free, an offer only available from T-Mobile,” said Jon Freier, EVP of Consumer Group at T-Mobile.
“T-Mobile customers can now enjoy Apple TV+ for a full year, and watch right in the Apple TV app across all their favorite devices,” said Peter Stern, Apple’s VP of Services. “Apple TV+ has the highest-rated originals of any streaming service, so we are excited that millions of T-Mobile customers will be able to take advantage of this offer.”
How to Get Apple TV+ on Us
Starting Wednesday, August 25, all new and existing customers on Magenta or Magenta MAX — Magenta 55+, Magenta Military, Magenta First Responders and even Sprint Unlimited Plus, Sprint Premium and small T-Mobile for Business customers included — can redeem the 12-month free Apple TV+ offer.
